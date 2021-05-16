 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Some legendary past Auburn restaurants
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Some legendary past Auburn restaurants

It sure seems good to be able to visit our favorite restaurants again after our long quarantine! Here’s a few photos of some local favorites from days gone by for you to enjoy. Have a great week, everyone! — Ormie

Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 16, 2021

Happy 85th birthday to Carl Anderson

Happy birthday to:

  • Carol Barbagallo
  • Tim Kelly
  • Joyce Alfred
  • Walt Wasilenko
  • Theresa Milillo
  • Tracy Poole
  • Fred Farrell
  • Betty Trutschel Bridges
  • Becky Sincebaugh
  • Tracy Ferraraccio
  • Neal Taylor
  • Mary Ann Steeb
  • R.J. Lee
  • Frank DeOrio
  • Danielle Rodgers
  • Carm Gravelding
  • Ed Giancola
  • Marsha Burns
  • Jim Cuddy
  • Elizabeth Leone
  • Ormie King II
  • Don Quinn
  • Nancy Kiernan
  • Jean Leader
  • Joan Lepak
  • Jan Tomandl Bullard
  • Jean Burtless
  • Melina Carnicelli
  • Tom Arezzo
  • Mike Kowal

Happy 25th anniversary to Sherri and Ed Guzylak

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kathleen and Dick Corbett
  • Michelle and Kevin Lepak

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Ian Travis Nolan
  • Hunter James Hanmore
  • John F. Ryan
  • James H. Southard
  • Timothy J. "Hank" Aaserud
  • M. Carlton Benham
  • Doris Lillian (Franzel) Atkins
  • David Jay Wright
  • Kenneth J. Graham Sr.
  • R. Allen Shotwell
  • Ruby Pearl Lidberg
  • Brenda Martins
  • Allen E. Lytle
  • Mary J. Temple
  • William N. Hoag
  • Dietrich Walter Rossbach
  • John F. Elsbree Jr.
  • Frank R. Hastedt
  • Richard Nielson

Today’s thought: If you’re lucky enough to get over the hill, going down hill is a lot faster. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

