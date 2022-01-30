Ormie King: Special memories of Auburn's Y-Field

Today’s story comes to us from Michael Ringwood, and I promise it will warm your heart during this freezing winter weather. It is a joyful and well-written account of his growing up at the Y-Field in Auburn. Thank you, Michael, for sharing these great memories with us, and thanks to you and all the Ringwood family for being truly Legends of Auburn!

Why have I never asked where the name for this playground came from or what it means? One thing I know ... it was a great place to spend time as a young boy. It consumed half of the city block. We used it all year on a daily basis — swings, slides, sandboxes, baseball and basketball in the summer; sledding, ice skating (day and night) in the winter; serious team softball under the lights every summer. The place was a safe magnet for kids.

One half of the park, adjacent to the Duffy home, was open green space dotted with large trees. On the Mary Street side the trees were more plentiful and provided shade whenever needed. On the Steel Street side the trees were fewer leaving large open green spaces. We made our way to our playground by foot or bike. From the direction of our home as we reached the park we were greeted by a slender but noticeable dirt path, beaten down years ahead of me. The path sliced a diagonal across this half of the playground and led up to the clubhouse, bike racks and basketball courts. Every day it safely drew us in and safely guided us home.

While they seemed enormous at that time, and they were, this playground had the big swing set (six seats) and the big slide. There was no mulch for soft landings. Rarely were their mothers or fathers around to say "no," only the occasional whistle from the two or three playground directors responsible to cover the entire territory.

We swung too high, often standing up. To this day I find myself stopped in my own tracks recalling my sister Patty. We were on the big swings. We were swinging too high. We were standing. Why she fell I'll never know. It was as if she were launched. Her feet and legs moved up. Her head and torso swung back around and under in a perfect back flip. How she managed not to break her neck amazes me to this very day. Of course, Patty was also the one struck by a car at the intersection of Mary Street and Hamilton Avenue. I'm told she was airborne at the time as well. The girl knew how to land.

The big silver metal slide sat majestically perched on a slightly elevated patch of land. It was well-anchored into the earth via metal poles angling out from back, middle and front. We found more amusement there than just the thrill of whipping down its silver smooth metal surface. The poles anchoring from the ladder end had to be shimmied up, regularly drawing "the whistle." The ladder had to be climbed more than one at a time, also drawing the whistle. Riding two at the same time, or headfirst, assured the whistle.

We laughed and taunted those too scared to climb the ladder to the top. We made greater offending noise toward those so chicken once they reached the top, they insisted on climbing down. My favorite big slide ploy was to waxed paper the sliding surface and then convince one of those timid souls to take their first slide down. What a sight. The speed they reached was written in fear across their faces. At the end of the slide they hurtled forward, feet hitting ground after unexpected time being airborne and with momentum sending them screaming, falling and tumbling to the ground. Some would cry. Some would run right back to get in line again. No one was injured and whistles rarely blew.

Further up the path was the area of greatest activity. The steel bike racks were always filled. My red "Monarch" (First Communion gift) fit nicely. I must admit that I yearned in jealousy at those select few "Schwinn’s" fully equipped with speedometers, side mirrors on each side of the handlebars, colored plastic tassels at the butt end of the handlebar grips, front headlights and horn or bell. From the Y-Field we first learned about car-pooling as it was very typical to see two or three on a bike. A flat book rack above the rear wheel fender would serve as a seat albeit uncomfortable. If that feature was not available, one would sit on the seat and the other would pedal from a standing position. A brave soul would be seen from time to time sitting on the handlebars. Starting was difficult. Once in place and with momentum, the ride was smooth provided there were few turns. The stop was dangerous, a beautiful piece of choreography as bodies dismounted simultaneously. Otherwise, someone fell.

Once the bike was parked, the options were many. Girls played jacks on the forest green picnic tables. OK, I confess. Not only did I play jacks, I was good. Colored plastic rope was pulled out in arts and crafts to weave "boondoggles," a necklace type of fashion device which at its end held a whistle and or keys. All the directors had one. I could never understand the moves needed to weave the plastic string. A director gave me an extra one. It was white and ended in a very cool corkscrew shape. What did I ever do with it?