Ormie King: 'Spider' Ryan shares some Cayuga County hoops legends

Today’s story comes to us from Robert T. “Spider” Ryan and it’s a great one, with many local names you will recognize. Thanks, Spider, for this terrific story, full of happy memories!

1954-1970 Southern Cayuga County Town Team Basketball

Starters of the league: Ronald Hulburt of Sherwood, Adrian May of King Ferry, Bill Stanton of Genoa, Duffy Defendorf of Moravia, Stoggy Ayers of Lansing, Bob Ryan of Union Springs.

First Union Springs Team: Bob Novak, Bob Ryan, Bob Kwasneiwski, Larry Quinn, Charlie Schench, Dick Klock, Ronald Klock, Tom Quinn.

Referees, from Auburn: Johnny Mohan, Bill Tonzi, Nick Bastcha, OB O’Brien, Dick Signor, Red Oliver, Vince Marchitello, Bud Painter, Jim Atkinson, Don Brandstetter.

Other players that joined the Union Springs team through the years: Jerry Jorgenson, Bob Jorgenson, Bob Smith, Mike Fitzgerald, Don Poole, Rick Wilson, Don Deverau, John Kula, Jim Zonneyville, Bob Beardsley, Zinky LaDouce, Jimmy Maleski.

Back in the day, some players were farmers, construction workers, firemen, telephone workers, teachers, even bankers, and kids going to college. Each team was responsible to pay one referee. No games were ever canceled.

The Union Springs “Stars” (name of the team) played many games during the season in Auburn, Camillus, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Trumansburg and even the Cayuga Hall.

They were honored by playing prior to the Syracuse Nationals NBA games and March of Dimes games in Auburn for Billy Kuf’s Special Team against Syracuse Varsity Stars like Dave Bing, Jimmy Brown and Jim Boeheim (now coach). The Quinn boys, Bob Kwasneiwski and Bob Ryan played on the Auburn teams (two benefit games). “Central High was full." Series split 1–1.

NOTE: NYSEG players on a team from the power company included Bill Tonzi, Beaver Long and Don Brandstetter, a New York state trooper. Each team had an agreement with the school district they lived in for the use of the gym and locker room.

The Southern Cayuga County league was strong. Playoffs were always a close contest. The Union Springs team was the strongest, winning 17 out of 18 trophies in the first nine years. Through the years, all the players from all the teams remained good friends. Special thanks to all the school districts and the referees.

Over the years you would see players have to leave because of work, but they always came back — it was a good, strong league. The Southern Cayuga Tribune and the Auburn Citizen would publish box scores when the teams would send them in.

Thanks, Spider, and all the gang mentioned here for being great Legends of Auburn and Cayuga County!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

