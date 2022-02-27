 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: 'Spider' Ryan shares some Cayuga County hoops legends

Today’s story comes to us from Robert T. “Spider” Ryan and it’s a great one, with many local names you will recognize. Thanks, Spider, for this terrific story, full of happy memories!

1954-1970 Southern Cayuga County Town Team Basketball

Starters of the league: Ronald Hulburt of Sherwood, Adrian May of King Ferry, Bill Stanton of Genoa, Duffy Defendorf of Moravia, Stoggy Ayers of Lansing,  Bob Ryan of Union Springs.

First Union Springs Team: Bob Novak, Bob Ryan, Bob Kwasneiwski, Larry Quinn, Charlie Schench, Dick Klock, Ronald Klock, Tom Quinn.

Referees, from Auburn: Johnny Mohan, Bill Tonzi, Nick Bastcha, OB O’Brien, Dick Signor, Red Oliver, Vince Marchitello, Bud Painter, Jim Atkinson, Don Brandstetter.

Other players that joined the Union Springs team through the years: Jerry Jorgenson, Bob Jorgenson, Bob Smith, Mike Fitzgerald, Don Poole, Rick Wilson, Don Deverau, John Kula, Jim Zonneyville, Bob Beardsley, Zinky LaDouce, Jimmy Maleski.

Back in the day, some players were farmers, construction workers, firemen, telephone workers, teachers, even bankers, and kids going to college. Each team was responsible to pay one referee. No games were ever canceled.

The Union Springs “Stars” (name of the team) played many games during the season in Auburn, Camillus, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Trumansburg and even the Cayuga Hall.

They were honored by playing prior to the Syracuse Nationals NBA games and March of Dimes games in Auburn for Billy Kuf’s Special Team against Syracuse Varsity Stars like Dave Bing, Jimmy Brown and Jim Boeheim (now coach). The Quinn boys, Bob Kwasneiwski and Bob Ryan played on the Auburn teams (two benefit games). “Central High was full." Series split 1–1.

NOTE: NYSEG players on a team from the power company included Bill Tonzi, Beaver Long and Don Brandstetter, a New York state trooper. Each team had an agreement with the school district they lived in for the use of the gym and locker room.

The Southern Cayuga County league was strong. Playoffs were always a close contest. The Union Springs team was the strongest, winning 17 out of 18 trophies in the first nine years. Through the years, all the players from all the teams remained good friends. Special thanks to all the school districts and the referees.

Over the years you would see players have to leave because of work, but they always came back — it was a good, strong league. The Southern Cayuga Tribune and the Auburn Citizen would publish box scores when the teams would send them in.

Thanks, Spider, and all the gang mentioned here for being great Legends of Auburn and Cayuga County!

Photo # 2 - 1954 team.JPG

The 1954 Union Springs basketball team included, first row from left, Bob Ryan, Bill Pearce, Bob Kwasniewski, Ken Jorgenson, Bernie Wright, Lynn Carlton; second row from left, Freddie Ryan, Tom Quinn, Larry Quinn, Coach Bob Mulligan, Jim Whitehead, Ron Klock, Bob McKeel.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Feb. 27, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Angie Gasparro
  • Lynette Wilson
  • Margaret Bishop
  • Paul Martin
  • Ormie King III
  • Jean Murphy Rhodes
  • Matt Matthews
  • Mary Evelyn Nolan
  • Oney Gasparro
  • Fran Hanley
  • Donna Quinn
  • Patty LoPiccolo
  • Diane Napoli
  • Diane Montagna
  • Dan McDonald
  • Tom Passarello
  • George Youtt
  • Mike Quill
  • Sue Johnson
  • Frank Cyzowski
  • Alice Quinn
  • Barb Walsh
  • Maureen Pesek
  • Kay Esposito
  • Steve Warner
  • Matt Hoey
  • Anthony Granato
  • Rachel Sperduti
  • Senny Samara
  • Zach Martin
  • Kiersten Valenti
  • Sam Franchina
  • Eunice Pedley
  • Maureen Kuhlman
  • Sister Mary Brendan
  • Heidi Stanton
  • Karen Reilly
  • Peg Lattimore
  • Chris McLoughlin

Happy anniversary to:

  • Nancy and Bill Brahney
  • Gina and Kevin Redmond

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Florence (Kashinsky) Sullivan
  • Terrance M. Reed
  • Mary J. (Ball) Chehovich
  • Louis J. Tyrrell
  • Debra A. (Fedrizzi) Beyea
  • Madeline (Hart) Carey
  • Mary Catherine Kowal
  • Angie Doughty
  • Theodore W. Skowron
  • Richard Calvin Davus
  • Anthony Francis Nunnari
  • Ronald “Ronnie” Patrick Globus

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

