Ormie King: Supporting the Legendary Auburn Chamber Orchestra

This week's column was submitted by Chris Gutelius, archivist, board vice president and cellist with the Legendar Auburn Chamber Orchestra, which has a special concert coming up. Thanks, Chris!

Auburn Chamber Orchestra will be performing the first concert of the 2022-23 concert season at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Merry-go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park in Owasco. Admission is free with donations accepted at the door. The concert theme is "Overture to the Dance," featuring well-known orchestral selections conducted by Victor Vallo Jr.

ACO was founded 36 years ago when 48 musicians were recruited by press releases and personal contacts. One of the first violinists, Harold Henderson, was very well known as the founder in 1949 of the musical group called Vochestra. (Harold is seated in the first stand of the violins in the 1986 article from The Citizen). Harold was delighted that Auburn once again had an orchestra! Rehearsals started in September and the premiere performance was held November 1986 at East Middle School in Auburn.

Funding for the first concert season came from a New York State Council on the Arts decentralization grant and donations at the door. In the years since then, support from patron donations, program advertising, grants from foundations and donations at the door have made it possible to meet the orchestra’s expenses without an admission charge for concerts.

Over the years, ACO has performed concerts that appeal to a diverse audience, including classical, holiday and popular music selections. Between 40 and 50 musicians (depending on the instrumentation required for each concert) volunteer their time for weekly rehearsals. Musicians range in age from teens to senior citizens and come from Auburn and surrounding communities. The adult musicians are employed in many different professions (including medical, legal, educational, business, engineering, construction and food service). Students from central New York school districts also are a valuable part of the orchestra. Students who plan to attend college and who meet ACO performance requirements are eligible for a college scholarship when they graduate from high school. The orchestra is offered as a credit course at Cayuga Community College to students who qualify by audition.

Collaboration with other arts groups has produced memorable performances, including the following: Performances of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker" in conjunction with the Hardenberg Dance School; an Americana concert with Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino narrating Copland’s "A Lincoln Portrait"; La Festa di Musica Italiana, a concert of Italian music featuring soloists from the Syracuse Opera Company and selections by the Three Tenors of Auburn; Musical Tribute to Harriet Tubman with vocal selections by The People’s AME Zion Church choir from Syracuse; Christmas Joy featuring vocalists from MasterWorks Chorale, Auburn Community Chorus and Auburn Public Chorus; "Peter and the Wolf" with narration by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse Youth Theatre actors; Gilbert and Sullivan’s "HMS Pinafore" with Auburn Players Community Theatre vocalists; and Music Inspires Art with live painting by Tim Amory as the orchestra was performing.

Thanks to the dedication and talent of orchestra members, the contributions of our many donors and the enthusiastic support of our audiences, Auburn Chamber Orchestra plans to continue to provide an enjoyable and varied musical experience for local musicians and audiences in the years ahead. For more information about ACO, visit us at auburnchamberorchestra.com or find us on Facebook.