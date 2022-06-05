Ormie King: Take a trip back to Auburn 1968

Today I have a few news clippings for you, compliments of Jack Gilfus who discovered a Citizen Advertiser newspaper in his basement that was dated Dec. 10, 1968! So here’s a glimpse of life in Auburn, and the world, 54 years ago! Twiggy was in the news, Nelson Rockefeller was running for a fourth term as governor, Joe Frazier was a heavyweight boxing champ, we were buying our groceries at The Mohican and eating out at Locastro’s and Webster’s. And look at the TV lineup! Looks like we had about six channels and that was plenty! We watched: "McHale’s Navy," "Gilligan’s Island," "F-Troop," "Merv Griffin," Walter Cronkite news, Jerry Lewis show, Red Skelton, Perry Mason, "What’s My Line?" Doris Day show, "Password," "60 Minutes" and the Joey Bishop show!