LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Take a trip back to Auburn 1968

Today I have a few news clippings for you, compliments of Jack Gilfus who discovered a Citizen Advertiser newspaper in his basement that was dated Dec. 10, 1968! So here’s a glimpse of life in Auburn, and the world, 54 years ago! Twiggy was in the news, Nelson Rockefeller was running for a fourth term as governor, Joe Frazier was a heavyweight boxing champ, we were buying our groceries at The Mohican and eating out at Locastro’s and Webster’s. And look at the TV lineup! Looks like we had about six channels and that was plenty! We watched: "McHale’s Navy," "Gilligan’s Island," "F-Troop," "Merv Griffin," Walter Cronkite news, Jerry Lewis show, Red Skelton, Perry Mason, "What’s My Line?" Doris Day show, "Password," "60 Minutes" and the Joey Bishop show!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Today’s thought: Golfers, what’s the second best way to lower your score? Skip the last two holes! — John Noz

IMPORTANT NOTE: We need your help, Auburn! The Holy Family Clothes Closet has provided free clothing and bedding to anyone in need for over 30 years now. We are in need of a new home, and would greatly appreciate any help. Our needs are very basic: approximately 1,000 square feet at ground level, centrally located, with heat. If you have some space you can spare, please contact Liza Kelly at kelly1958@verizon.net or (570) 762-1153, or Denise Bennett at deniseb132@yahoo.com or (315) 282-1099. Thank you for your help to keep this much needed service alive in our community!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

