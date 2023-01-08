Ormie King: Thank you for a great run of Auburn Legends

With each new year comes new beginnings! In keeping with that tradition, today will be my last article. I have enjoyed sharing stories with you every week for the last 10 years here in The Citizen, as well as 16 years prior to that in the Post-Standard. That's a lot of stories! I also have enjoyed meeting and interviewing you as well as sharing your stories on the "Talkin' Sports" show, on our local public access TV station.

I want to thank Jeremy Boyer for his help all these years with The Citizen articles and also Steve Gage for all his help at Cayuga Community College with the TV shows. Also many thanks to my good friend, John Noz, for sharing with us "Today's Thoughts" all these years.

Thanks to all of you who sent me your terrific stories of Legends of Auburn, and thanks to the many people who reached out to me from all across the country, and even from outside the United States, to let me know how much they enjoy reading the stories of their hometown. Most of all, thank you to my wife Helen for putting up with me all these years!

Please know that my collection of Auburn's history is still available for everyone to enjoy at anytime. Just before COVID-19 began, we had moved from the Cayuga Community College Library to the Auburn High School library, to allow for easier parking and access for older folks. You may visit the collection at the AHS library Legends of Auburn room anytime during school hours. Visitor parking is available right outside the front door to the library. Many thanks to all the great folks at both libraries for their help all these many years, and to Paul Lattimore II (CCC)and J.D. Pabis (AHS) for helping me secure a home for this collection at both libraries, so the entire community can enjoy it. Special thanks to Joe Schillace as well for all his help with the move.

The best news is that I have asked Teresa Ringwood Hoercher and Joanne O'Connor to continue this tradition of sharing with you the people and places that make Auburn so great, past and present. They will have rotating columns in The Citizen's on Sundays. Both are terrific writers, and Auburn natives, and I'm sure they will do a fantastic job!

I step away with a heart full of gratitude for all of you and for this wonderful city we call home. We have so much to be proud of!! Look at all the progress that has been made in recent years!! Keep up the good work everyone!!

Always remember: There's no place like home.

LOVE LIFE — CHEAT DEATH — LAUGH OFTEN!! Always, Ormie