LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Thanking some great Auburn coaches

Today’s story comes to us from my son, Jeff King, as he fondly recalls many of the great football coaches in Auburn. No matter what sport you played for the Auburn Maroons, I know many of you will be able to relate to today’s story.

Although injuries and COVID have taken their toll on our football team this year, Auburn is scheduled to have one last game this season at ESM on Thursday, Oct. 21, and a win may place them in the sectionals. We’ll be rooting for you guys!

Thanks, Jeff, and to all of our terrific coaches, past and present, for being GREAT Legends of Auburn and for the positive impact you had on so many young lives!

I share this story in honor of the great football Coaches I had during my years of playing the game, and for the gentlemen I was lucky enough to play the game with. It’s the greatest team sport there is, and when you put it all together and everyone is in sync on a Friday night under the lights at Holland Stadium, in front of the city you play for, and you walk away with a win, and walk up those stairs to the locker room and the people in your hometown are slapping you on your helmet and shoulder pads, screaming at you 'great job!' ... it’s a feeling I can’t justify with words, but it's special, folks!

So to my Pop Warner Coaches, Tony Musso, Coach Crarry, and the late great Big John Humphrey, thank you for introducing us to the game and instilling the fundamentals and the beginning of our love for the game. To my freshman coaches, Coach Steve Snow and Joe Mushock, thank you for helping us to the next level and starting the process of picking our future positions where we would be able to display whatever gifts that God had blessed us with and define us as players. To my JV coaches, Tony Locastro and Tom Blair, for allowing us to become a team. We had all played together for a period of time before we fell into your guys laps, and we had that one beautiful season in 1982. That was probably the most fun year I ever had playing the game. It all came together that year: eight wins and one loss only. We played Henninger the same day the varsity team played them, and tied to win the CNY championship. That game still makes me angry, but it was without a doubt, a great year. Thanks for making the game fun!!

Last but not least, varsity coaches, the late great Legendary Bob Adams, also Greg Behuniak and Tom Navarro. (I always loved having a few beers with you, Coach, later on in life when we would see each other out!) To the late great Nick Guerrera trainer/ equipment manager, thank you for keeping us protected and healthy and for teaching your son to kick the ball like a mule. Last but certainly not least, Coach Jeff Ianari! One of the most decent, kind individuals anybody could be blessed to meet in life! Coaches, it was a privilege to have played for all of you, and you have my utmost respect and gratitude! For the guys I was fortunate enough to play with, there are no words besides love you all! To our beautiful and talented cheerleaders, thank you for standing out there on cold and rainy nights cheering your hearts out! You were the best! Go Maroons/ Maroons Forever!

J.V. Coaches.JPG
Freshman coaches.JPG
Equipment Managers.JPG
Ormie King latest Legends of Auburn features

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Oct. 17, 2021

Happy 95th birthday to Clara Walsh

Happy birthday to:

  • Mary Warter
  • Carole Pettigrass
  • R.J. Beck
  • Chris Ockenfels
  • Dr. Michele Tabone
  • Klara Riester
  • Carol Leonard
  • Mitch Fanning
  • Dana Skinner
  • Shannon Rhodes
  • Ellen Wilson
  • Julie McGinn
  • Jim Lent
  • Ann Marie Leonard
  • Tony Musso
  • Diana Gardener
  • NeeNee Bennett
  • Ann Landers
  • Sue Scarceletta
  • Jerry Wetherby
  • Paul Strohm
  • John Rocco III
  • Ruth Defendorf Beach
  • Chris Luziani
  • Mary Ann Balloni
  • Peter Rusicka
  • Tim Delaney
  • Giano Ruscio
  • Bill Marventano
  • Mary Riordan
  • Amelia and James Musso (twins)

Happy anniversary to:

  • Karen and George Spinelli
  • JoAnne and Eric Lepak
  • Beth and Frank Petrosino
  • Helen and Bob Gleason

Get well soon wishes to Kathy Kushyk

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Paul J. Cool
  • Elizabeth "Liz" Ferrara Ferlenda
  • Gregory J. Shutter
  • Sandra Bligh
  • Samantha Jetty
  • Julia A. Henderson
  • Sandra C. Reardon
  • Dariel L. (Smith) Windshauer
  • Gregory Duane Saville
  • Terry Michael Stockton
  • Leonard "Leon" Miller
  • John Douglas "Jack" Kirch
  • LeRoy Hollier
  • Donald J. Prudom
  • Rita Verdibello
  • Thomas "Tom" Michael Keeney

Today’s thought: Do you remember the TV show 'The Honeymooners'? Did Alice ever get to the moon? — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help! — Ormie (ormie5king@gmail.com)

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

