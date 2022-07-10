Ormie King: The Hewitts are a legendary Auburn couple

I recently received this happy story from Abby (Kierst) Hewitt and I would like to share it with you on this occasion of her 40th wedding anniversary!

Dear Mr. King,

Many smiles have come to our faces over the years from the Auburn Legends articles. My grandfather, Charles Kierst, and father, Paul Kierst, grew up in Auburn. I’m able to piece together names and places from your articles with stories that have been shared from my dad and grandfather. Thank you!

Enclosed is a picture of my husband, Dana Hewitt, with “the boys” that attended our wedding 40 years ago on July 3, 1982. I was 18 and Dana was 20 when we married. I never gave it much thought to “still” be together 40 years later! I’m excited, blessed and humbled to be sharing this with you and many others! I don’t have a story to tell other than it was one of the happiest days of my life! I say “one of” because I became a Christian later in life and that was one happy day when that happened!

Here is the list of the “boys” in the picture: Front row from left, Frank Christiantelli, Mike Duncan, Todd Grazier; middle row from left, Dickie Blakeman, Dana Hewitt (the groom), Sebby Galbato, Mike Hogan, Jimmy Connors; back row from left, Joe Guariglia (deceased), Brian Hutchings, Mike Donovan, Nick Christiantelli.