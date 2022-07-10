 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: The Hewitts are a legendary Auburn couple

I recently received this happy story from Abby (Kierst) Hewitt and I would like to share it with you on this occasion of her 40th wedding anniversary!

Dear Mr. King,

Many smiles have come to our faces over the years from the Auburn Legends articles. My grandfather, Charles Kierst, and father, Paul Kierst, grew up in Auburn. I’m able to piece together names and places from your articles with stories that have been shared from my dad and grandfather. Thank you!

Enclosed is a picture of my husband, Dana Hewitt, with “the boys” that attended our wedding 40 years ago on July 3, 1982. I was 18 and Dana was 20 when we married. I never gave it much thought to “still” be together 40 years later! I’m excited, blessed and humbled to be sharing this with you and many others! I don’t have a story to tell other than it was one of the happiest days of my life! I say “one of” because I became a Christian later in life and that was one happy day when that happened!

Here is the list of the “boys” in the picture: Front row from left, Frank Christiantelli, Mike Duncan, Todd Grazier; middle row from left, Dickie Blakeman, Dana Hewitt (the groom), Sebby Galbato, Mike Hogan, Jimmy Connors; back row from left, Joe Guariglia (deceased), Brian Hutchings, Mike Donovan, Nick Christiantelli.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 10, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Gary LaLonde
  • Linda Doan
  • Rosie Dragone
  • Mimi Hoffman
  • Matt Musso
  • Ralph DeNardo
  • Brian Hicks
  • Jane Lumb
  • Bessie Williams
  • Lou Marullo
  • Karen Burns
  • Pat Sprague
  • Ed Nolan
  • Margie Stack
  • Lois Porten
  • Katie Riester
  • Anthony Gasparro, Jr.
  • Andrew Sanders
  • Elane Daly
  • Dave Tarby
  • Rajah Rodgers
  • Diane Adams
  • Chuck Mapley
  • Bernie Cecchini
  • Barry Moochler
  • Missy Deyneka
  • Mike Doyle
  • Vonnie Meyer
  • August Cecchini

Happy 65th anniversary to Helen and Peter DelFavero

Happy 50th anniversary to Sue and George Clancy

Happy 40th anniversary to Abby and Dana Hewitt

Happy anniversary to Gina and Rick Gagliardi

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Mark Pettigrass
  • Edward Joseph Kahl
  • Teresa Irene Koon
  • George W. Slack
  • Roberta “Berta” Peters
  • Goldie M. VanFleet
  • Michael Christopher Eck
  • Simon J. Major
  • Jean A. Westlake
  • Richard W. Halpin
  • Michael Milo Mosley Sr.
  • Carolyn M. Nelson
  • Charlotte W. Mosher
  • Gary L. Hildreth
  • William J. Grader
  • Patricia “Patty, Pat” Mahon (Powers)
  • Nancy L. Picciano

Today’s thought: Birthdays are good for you; the more you have, the longer you have lived. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

