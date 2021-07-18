Ormie King: The history of Auburn's legendary Masons

Today’s story was written by Tom Ostrander, a 50-year Mason of Auburn. Thanks, Tom!

Freemasonry began in Auburn in 1800 with Hiram Lodge #88 and St. Paul’s Lodge #265 in 1816. In 1832 St. Paul’s #265 ceased to exist and Hiram #88 suffered the same fate in 1835. St Paul’s was reorganized in 1847 with Dr. Joseph Colt as the first Master. Dr. Colt was also the first president of the Village of Auburn.

Auburn Lodge #431 was organized in 1857 and Sea & Field Lodge #3-974 in 1921 with veterans returning from World War I. The first master of Sea & Field was General Frederick Johnson, who was also the founder of Johnson Paper Co. in Auburn.

In 1911, St. Paul’s Auburn lodge purchased a nine-story building at 8-10 South St. and renovated it for lodge use. They completed this in 1916. In 1932 a disastrous fire virtually wrecked the Masonic Temple. It was rebuilt over the next few years but reduced to three stories.