Ormie King: The history of Auburn's legendary Masons
Ormie King: The history of Auburn's legendary Masons

  • Updated
Today’s story was written by Tom Ostrander, a 50-year Mason of Auburn. Thanks, Tom!

Freemasonry began in Auburn in 1800 with Hiram Lodge #88 and St. Paul’s Lodge #265 in 1816. In 1832 St. Paul’s #265 ceased to exist and Hiram #88 suffered the same fate in 1835. St Paul’s was reorganized in 1847 with Dr. Joseph Colt as the first Master. Dr. Colt was also the first president of the Village of Auburn.

Auburn Lodge #431 was organized in 1857 and Sea & Field Lodge #3-974 in 1921 with veterans returning from World War I. The first master of Sea & Field was General Frederick Johnson, who was also the founder of Johnson Paper Co. in Auburn.

In 1911, St. Paul’s Auburn lodge purchased a nine-story building at 8-10 South St. and renovated it for lodge use. They completed this in 1916. In 1932 a disastrous fire virtually wrecked the Masonic Temple. It was rebuilt over the next few years but reduced to three stories.

In 1983, the three lodges, St. Paul’s #124, Auburn #431 and Sea & Field #3-9674, merged into a new lodge, Auburn #124, and it still exists today on South Street Road with new facilities built in 1995. It is also currently the home to Eastern Star Chapters for Ladies and the Auburn Rainbow Girls, a young ladies organization sponsored by the Auburn lodge. It is also the meeting place for King David Chapter #34 of Royal Arch Masons & King Hiram Council #18 of Cryptic Masons. The new convenient facilities are enjoyed by the memberships and the use of outside groups approved by the building trustees. It is also being used by the Cayuga County Board of Elections as a polling site at no charge.

Currently there are 83 members of the Auburn lodge who are active in the community. The Masons are a fraternal organization based on the belief in a Supreme Being. Whether it be God, Allah, The Great Spirit or the Great Architect of the Universe. To be a Mason you must believe in a Supreme Being, be at least 18 and be recommended by a Brother Mason. Masons are dedicated to friendship, brotherly love, comradery, family and charity.

The Auburn Brothers donate to a special charity every month with Matthew House, Hospice, Salvation Army, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Rescue Mission, Honor Flight, Wounded Warriors, a multiple sclerosis advocacy group, a food pantry, SPCA and Perform for Purpose receiving donations recently. Auburn Lodge also sponsors chicken barbecues for the Rainbow Girls & the Lodge Scholarship Fund. Recently until the COVID-19 crisis, we also sponsored chicken barbecues for Herman Avenue and Seward schools, cooking 300 chickens, with the profits going to the PTOs.

Along with community donations, the Auburn Lodge sponsors the Rainbow Girls, who are dedicated to making life better for young ladies ages 10 to 21. They teach them life skills and prepare them for high school, college and the workforce. The Masons are also committed to a scholarship fund which supports the children, step-children, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Masons. These funds are raised through chicken barbecues, cash donations and other approved fundraisers.

The current elected officers of Auburn Lodge #124 are Master G. Scott Harris Jr., Senior Warden Joseph Sheppard, Junior Warden Scott Bennett, Secretary Tom Ostrander, Treasurer F. John Kruger IV, and Trustees Anthony Tabone, William Pipher and Matt Bowman. Building trustees are David Bowman, Tom Ostrander, Steve Persaile, Bill Pipher, F. John Kruger IV and Mark Gould. The oldest active members in the lodge are Bob Coleman with 58 years, Tom Ostrander with 50 years and Dave Bowman with 35 years.

Any man wishing to become a Mason must be 18 years old, believe in a Supreme Being and contact the Lodge Secretary Tom Ostrander. Tom can be reached at (315) 224-0940, (315) 253-3320 or email tostrander7948@gmail.com. He will supply the needed information. There is also a website for our Grand Lodge in New York City at nymasons.org, which is a wealth of information for anyone who is interested in joining or just interested in knowing who we are and what we do. Check it out: You’ll be surprised to learn what a great organization Masonry is!

Thank you, Masons, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for July 18, 2021

Happy 100th birthday to Martha Henderson

Happy birthday to:

  • Francesco Chindamo
  • Bill Fulton
  • Tom Gilfus
  • Gary Fedigan
  • Peter Ricci
  • Jo Coleman
  • Steve Caruana
  • Mike Long
  • Katrina Wilson
  • Jean LaDouce
  • Sue Kimak
  • Doreen Henry
  • Claudia Persaille
  • Sue Secaur
  • Jim Lattimore
  • Tina Weiman
  • Pat Farrell
  • Tim Dacey
  • JoAnn DeAngelis
  • Dave DelloStritto
  • Jack Robinson

Happy anniversary to:

  • Gwen and Ish Plis
  • Vicky and Bob Quimby
  • Georgine and George Burnett
  • Laura and Ray Kilmer
  • Suzanne and Crocky Nangle

Get well wishes to:

  • Tom Arezzo
  • Gerald Kelly Jr.

Our condolences to the families of:

  • John R. DiVietro
  • Tiffany M. Hockeborn
  • Patricia (McLane) Costisick
  • Peter L. Oliver
  • Shawn Marie Harris (Karlik)
  • Donna (Wallace) Criazzo
  • Terry Bruce Cole
  • Kevin James Mariano
  • Laverne W. Bennett
  • David C. Dudley
  • Marie A. (Massimiano) Impaglia
  • Rose Zema (Charella)
  • Julia M. (Carter) Gilmore
  • Peter F. Nervina
  • Jacqueline S. Alexander
  • James N. Denelsbeck Jr.
  • Philip H. Butterer
  • Robert L. Hahn
  • Charles H. Jackson
  • David A. Porten
  • Marie E. Phillips
  • William “Gunner” Reilley
  • Thomas R. Thurston Sr.
  • Marlene Tidd

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend, or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

