Ormie King: Tribute to some Auburn-area teaching legends

The following story was written by Dr. Linda Townsend and gives a well-deserved salute to the teachers of our community, who are truly Legends of Auburn! Thanks, Linda!

"I am not a teacher, but an awakener." — Robert Frost

During the month of May, Cayuga County residents celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to step back, remember and perhaps to take the time to thank that one person or persons in school who made a difference in your life. I penned this article from a student’s point of view after having a conversation with a former student who had called to reach out and thank me for my guidance and support when they were one of my students in middle and high school. I am so proud of his life achievements as a veteran, businessman and elected official.

For any teacher, there is nothing more rewarding than positively empowering a student, sharing “life lessons” and teaching knowledge that may influence and help to change the student’s life for the better.

I had the pleasure of attending West High School and the combined high schools became what is now called Auburn High School. At West High, I was blessed with having been taught by many of our community’s outstanding teachers who possessed a unique passion and dedication to their students. Sadly, some have passed away: Keith Wilson, who nurtured my love of music; the teaching brothers Robert and Jerry Calimeri; who would help their students master science and English; Francis Brancato, the Chemistry Guru; Verna Graves and Veronica Welch, the Math Wizards; Dale Post, Thomas Campbell, David Harter, the History Aficionados; and Paul Guido, the Master of Languages. My list is too long to continue. If you attended West, East, Central High, or Mt. Carmel or Auburn High School, I’m sure you have fond memories of school days and have your own teachers list.

If, after reading this article you remember a teacher who has had an impact on your life, I ask that you take the time to reach out and let him or her know that you appreciated their work and contribution to your life story. There is never an expiration date for a teacher thank you!

Litany For A Teacher – from a student’s point of view

I was the Child you nurtured and helped to learn how to read words, make sentences and put their ideas on paper without passing judgment on my efforts.

I was the Child you encouraged to move from their comfort zone, to take a chance at participating in a class or group activity, to take to the stage, to be a part of the school play, musical or student assembly. Your impact convinced me that I could be myself and accomplish a goal that you guided me to realize. These as some of my most cherished memories. The sense of accomplishment that you helped me to achieve was awesome!

I was the Child who couldn’t count or master timetables. You spent your lunch time with me; finding the special way to encourage me so that I could do the math. You taught me to not be afraid of making a mistake as it is a part of a learning experience for any young adult.

I was the Child who was teased and bullied by my peers, BUT who was lucky to have you as my teacher. The role-model with a compassionate yet firm manner that allowed you to break the rules, to be my adult lunch buddy. We sat at a table in the cafeteria and you encouraged others to join our special lunch group. Each student in the lunch group learned about tolerance, communication and how actions had more impact than hollow words. You cast a snub to the bullies without a word of reproach passing your teacher’s lips. The experience taught me dignity, gracefulness under pressure and empathy for others.

I was the Child who acted out with bravado at being tough. I certainly didn’t con you, my teacher with the “X-ray vision.” Your uncanny ability to “read me” told you that I was hurting on the inside and was sorely in need of human compassion and the blessed human contact of a hug or welcome pat on the back. Your concern allowed me to open my heart and realize that I too, was a person of value in my school and that there were other teachers in the school who truly wanted to help nurture my emotionally starved soul.

I was the Child who came to school knowing that school was a place where I was safe. I could be me, free to express my ideas. I would emotionally grow to comprehend that domestic violence and economic deprivation were not a positive influence on me. I learned to stand on my own two feet and move forward into my future! You taught me not to create and use excuses in an attempt to squander my true human potential and capabilities. Because of you I am a better person!

I was the battered Child that you held tightly in your heart. You were the teacher who helped me see a way to having a better life. Modeling the reality of making wise choices by gaining the power that knowledge brings to one’s life. You taught me to be somebody, to make something of myself as I matured into a young adult preparing to leave my school “safety net” for the real world outside a classroom.

You gave me hope and never doubted my abilities as a human being.

I was the Child who gave the teacher-coach daily nightmares. I wanted to be on the team. I had the drive but my skills were sorely lacking. I needed a lot of attention and direction. You were the teacher who never discouraged me. You spent countless hours working with me, not just on the playing field but in teaching me core values of respect, civility and responsibility. You encouraged and allowed me to become strong mentally and physically and influenced the person that I am today. Your belief in my potential allowed me to personally flourish. You caused me to realize that I could accomplish any goal that I desired if I invested my time and effort to do so. You gave me the wind needed to power my wings to make the team and to be successful in life.

The years have faded into the past. I am an adult and one of the many students that you have influenced throughout your teaching career. Due to your innate teacher infused compassion, benevolence, kindness and love for your students, you opened doors that extended beyond the classroom. Thank you for being my teacher! My generation is richer and wiser for your having been in our lives.

Dr. Townsend is a teacher at Dana L. West High School in Port Byron. She was the first New York state teacher selected for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum Fellowship and is the recipient of the A&E Television Teacher Award and the IZZIT Outstanding Teacher Award.

