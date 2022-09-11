 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Veteran Joe Dean was a true Auburn Legend

Today's story comes to us from Ed Dean of Auburn, and it is a wonderful story about his uncle, Joe Dean. Thanks so much, Ed, for sharing this story with us!

Dear Mr. King,

I started reading your Sunday column this morning and thought about my uncle Joe (Joseph W. Dean). When he passed on, his younger relatives from Grand Rapids, Michigan, sent me his U.S. Army records. He had been staying at the Michigan veterans facility since December 1980.

Uncle Joe was five years older than my father, who was born in April 1917. Uncle Joe left Auburn High School in 1929, having completed the 10th grade. His major courses of study were commercial. From 1930 to 1941 he was employed as a personnel manager for the Meredith Publishing Co. He hired, trained and supervised personnel in the displaying and selling of merchandise by phone and direct contact. He managed and supervised over 40 employees.

He was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 10, 1941, at Fort Benjamin in Harrison, Indiana. He was 28 years old, almost 29. He was appointed as sergeant (temporary, administrative) non-commissioned officer on July 16,  1941, while at Camp Livingston, Louisiana. He rose to the rank of sergeant on July 29, 1943. His active duty as an enlisted man was from March 10, 1941, to Oct. 22, 1941.

He then attended Officer Candidate School, Camp Lee, Virginia, Course No. 26.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Quarter Master Corps upon graduation. He then spent 17 months as a second lieutenant (unit officer) and was responsible for supervising and instructing classes in supply, administration and kept records and personnel reports.

He then spent six months as a first lieutenant property officer, in which he requisitioned supplies and light equipment, followed routing and storage, and was responsible for issue and keeping of records.

After World War II, sometime around 1947 to 1948, Uncle Joe was asked by the army to return to active duty from civilian life in order to compete for a regular Army commission. My uncle turned them down. My father said it would have been "a mere formality" that he would have been assured of receiving a regular commission.

The picture of Uncle Joe in his uniform was probably taken at Fort Hayes, Ohio.

Many thanks to Ed Dean for sharing this great story with us about his uncle, Joe Dean of Auburn, and for Joe's many years of service in the U.S. Army. Joe Dean is a great Legend of Auburn! — Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 11, 2022

Happy birthday to:

  • Rev. John Gathenya
  • Rev. Mike Brown
  • Patricia “Pattie” Stolarow
  • Mark Cook
  • Kristin Guarino Cook
  • Norma Donnelly
  • Jackie Gibbs
  • Helen Noz
  • Shirley Stott
  • John Durniak
  • Janet Taylor
  • Mark Malenick
  • Steven Donahue
  • Marion O’Brien
  • Dave Watkins
  • Bruce Sherman
  • Mary Manuel
  • Larry Garuccio
  • Chris McEvoy
  • Joyce Sullivan
  • Alissa Carnicelli
  • Mary Gomoll
  • Pat Paul
  • John Farrell
  • Joe Morabito
  • Gary Gagliostro
  • Cathy Tarby Gagliostro
  • Bill Catto
  • Cathy Hamilton
  • Chuck Medoro
  • Bill Wade
  • J.D. Pabis
  • Ken Minde
  • Mike Flanigan
  • Bonnie DePalma
  • Tony Lupo
  • Maureen Timian
  • Jim Maher
  • Roxie Alcock

Happy anniversary to:

  • Alice Jordan Cook and David Cook
  • Roxie and Joe Alcock
  • MaryAnn and Paul Lattimore
  • Cathy and Fred Bogart
  • Jean and Zink LaDouce
  • Linda and Arlie Howell
  • Mary and Ernie DeCaro
  • Marge and Frank Steigerwald

Our condolences to the families of:

  • James R. Sarnicola
  • Margaret A. “Peggy” Pease
  • Richard Camken
  • Deborah Koller Donigan
  • Annette F. Dziuba
  • Arlene M. Franklin (Barnhart)
  • Richard M. “Richie” Garr
  • Paul Michael Ianiri
  • Edward A. Johnson
  • Melissa K. Tanner
  • William G. Treat
  • Roy D. Reeves
  • Raymond D. Banas
  • Richard “Ricky” Canavan
  • Clayton R. Dart Sr.
  • Rose Marie Giannettino (Balboa)
  • James F. O’Neill
  • Ralph Edwin Parsons Sr.

Remember those wild parties we used to go to in the 1960s? We've still got the Tupperware! — John Noz

Mark your calendar for Saturday Sept. 24! Stand By Me, a benefit to raise funds to assist area families and individuals fighting cancer and other hardships, will take place at the Sennett Fire Hall on Franklin Street Road from noon to 5 p.m. The event features a buffet meal, drinks, raffles and music by the Skycoasters. Local musicians Perform for Purpose will also be performing. Tickets are available at Snapper’s Tavern on North Division Street for $25. Please join us for this worthwhile cause. Follow us on Facebook at Stand by Me Cayuga County.

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local Legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn.

And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements; it's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion. Thanks!

Also, try as I might, I don’t always realize when someone on this list has passed on. Please let me know if you notice a name that needs to be removed, or if one of your loved ones has passed on and you would like their name removed. Please include their birth date. Thank you very much for your help!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

