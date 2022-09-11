Ormie King: Veteran Joe Dean was a true Auburn Legend

Today's story comes to us from Ed Dean of Auburn, and it is a wonderful story about his uncle, Joe Dean. Thanks so much, Ed, for sharing this story with us!

Dear Mr. King,

I started reading your Sunday column this morning and thought about my uncle Joe (Joseph W. Dean). When he passed on, his younger relatives from Grand Rapids, Michigan, sent me his U.S. Army records. He had been staying at the Michigan veterans facility since December 1980.

Uncle Joe was five years older than my father, who was born in April 1917. Uncle Joe left Auburn High School in 1929, having completed the 10th grade. His major courses of study were commercial. From 1930 to 1941 he was employed as a personnel manager for the Meredith Publishing Co. He hired, trained and supervised personnel in the displaying and selling of merchandise by phone and direct contact. He managed and supervised over 40 employees.

He was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 10, 1941, at Fort Benjamin in Harrison, Indiana. He was 28 years old, almost 29. He was appointed as sergeant (temporary, administrative) non-commissioned officer on July 16, 1941, while at Camp Livingston, Louisiana. He rose to the rank of sergeant on July 29, 1943. His active duty as an enlisted man was from March 10, 1941, to Oct. 22, 1941.

He then attended Officer Candidate School, Camp Lee, Virginia, Course No. 26.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Quarter Master Corps upon graduation. He then spent 17 months as a second lieutenant (unit officer) and was responsible for supervising and instructing classes in supply, administration and kept records and personnel reports.

He then spent six months as a first lieutenant property officer, in which he requisitioned supplies and light equipment, followed routing and storage, and was responsible for issue and keeping of records.

After World War II, sometime around 1947 to 1948, Uncle Joe was asked by the army to return to active duty from civilian life in order to compete for a regular Army commission. My uncle turned them down. My father said it would have been "a mere formality" that he would have been assured of receiving a regular commission.

The picture of Uncle Joe in his uniform was probably taken at Fort Hayes, Ohio.

Many thanks to Ed Dean for sharing this great story with us about his uncle, Joe Dean of Auburn, and for Joe's many years of service in the U.S. Army. Joe Dean is a great Legend of Auburn! — Ormie

Read Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn features Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.