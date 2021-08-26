Popular Revolutionary War reenactment returns to Elmira area

“There are no special plans in place. For this type of event, it’s entirely outside and social distancing is easy to do,” he said. “There will be no mask mandates, no temperatures taken at the gate.”

It was August of 1779 — at the height of the American Revolution — when the Continental Army launched the Sullivan-Clinton campaign, an effort to punish several tribes of the Iroquois Confederacy that sided with the British during the war.

While marching up through the Chemung Valley from what is now Athens, Pennsylvania, the troops encountered and defeated a contingent of British regulars, Loyalist rangers and 1,000 Iroquois warriors in the Lowman area southeast of Elmira.

The Sullivan-Clinton forces went on to sweep through western New York, destroying numerous native villages along the way and significantly weakening the alliance between the Iroquois Confederacy and the British.

In addition to the reenactors and fans of local history who successfully brought the Battle of Newtown reenactment back, the event also got a boost through more vigorous support from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Perine said.