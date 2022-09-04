Restoration of one historic Auburn mansion speeds ahead, another stalls out

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They were built a decade apart a century and a half ago, three stories under a façade of brick, and in 2020 they were bought within six months of each other.

But the restorations of two dilapidated Auburn mansions have been different stories so far.

The Auburn Castle, the 1871 Gothic revival mansion at 45 Owasco St., does not appear to have undergone any significant work since it was bought for $368,500 in October 2020.

According to Cayuga County property records, the mansion was bought by a Suzanne Cranmer. But she represents the actual buyer, according to broker Michael DeRosa, who arranged an auction for the mansion that attracted more than 350 bids. Neither Cranmer nor the buyer, whom DeRosa declined to identify on the record, responded to requests for comment on the mansion by The Citizen.

Much work was done on the mansion by its previous owner, Patrick Collier Connelly, who bought it in 2017 and popularized the Auburn Castle name by maintaining a page for the restoration on Facebook. The mansion was designed by Nelson Hamblin to resemble the manors of Scotland, the native country of its first occupants, Auburn Woolen Mill Superintendent Samuel Laurie and his wife, Jeanie.

While the castle sits quiet — and rumors stir once more this Halloween season that it's haunted — the restoration of another historic Auburn mansion is moving ahead of schedule.

The Seymour mansion at 113 North St. received its certificate of occupancy in July, two years after the 1861 mansion was bought for $50,000 by James and Katie Joynt of Doylesburg, Pennsylvania.

Like the Auburn Castle, the Seymour mansion made headlines in the months prior to its sale. The Joynts were among more than 200 who submitted offers to the city of Auburn, which owned the property, after a marketing campaign coordinated by DeRosa. Among those interested were Netflix star and influencer Christine McConnell, who visited the mansion in December 2019.

After they acquired the property, the Joynts set a timeline of five to six years for restoring it, James told The Citizen on Tuesday. But the mansion should be ready for them and their children to move in even sooner. That's perhaps because the residents are also the restorers: Aside from a contractor who repaired the mansion's four furnaces, all the work there has been "Joynt labor," James said.

"I've got very talented kids," he said, noting that two of his and Katie's eight children are carpenters.

The Joynts have been working on the whole 6,000-square-foot Victorian mansion at once, James continued, both stabilizing it and stripping away the apartments where its most recent occupants lived.

Two apartments have been removed, including one that filled a single room of the mansion with a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bath, as well as drop ceilings. Another apartment and two kitchens have also been removed. The Joynts repaired all the plaster in the mansion to seal it, from the bottom of the curved wooden staircase to the attic, and caulked over every room.

The mansion's bats have been evicted as well, James said.

"It's one big family house now, instead of six different apartments," he said. "I suppose we've just sort of been chipping away at the whole thing. We're approaching everything slow and steady."

Outside the mansion, the family has fixed the stone front steps, repointed the brickwork, landscaped half of the overgrown yard, and cut down seven ash trees killed by the emerald ash borer. As they decide what to plant they're referring to old gardening books, James said, hoping to find what thrived on the 1-acre property when the mansion was built for Auburn banker James S. Seymour.

The Joynts know a little about planting, having managed Amish produce co-op Path Valley Farms. They've sold their farm in Pennsylvania, James said, as they transition to living in the mansion. He now spends most of his time in Auburn, where Katie grew up, née Klink, and has grandparents. Some of her childhood friends in the Rochester area are thinking about moving back, James added.

"If we didn't like it here as much as we do, I don't think they would think about coming back," he said. "But we love it and we advertise it as much as we can. It's wonderful."

Before the Joynts can call their new Auburn home completed, however, there's still much work left on their list. Many of the mansion's rooms need to be trimmed out, and the floors need to be refinished. The two-story carriage house behind the mansion is a "year four" item, James said. The family also has to figure out how to manage its space, as the rooms are large but limited in number.

Still, James doesn't foresee any major challenges in what's been a faster, cheaper restoration than he expected.

"The mansion actually wasn't in as bad a shape as I imagined," he said. "Everything that was wrong had to be fixed, but most of it was just that — fixing it."