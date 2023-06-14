By mid-September, the National Park Service hopes to open the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church — the site of Harriet Tubman's 1913 funeral — to visitors.

Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, told the city's Historic Resources Review Board on Tuesday that the target opening date is Sept. 16. A special event is being planned for that day.

The historic church and parsonage are part of the Tubman park that was established in 2017. The National Park Service acquired the Parker Street property and has overseen a nearly $5 million project to rehabilitate the structures.

At the meeting, Wilson provided an overview of the project. The contract was awarded to Virginia-based K2 Contracting Group and work began in May 2022. The goal of the project is to restore the church to what it looked like when it hosted Tubman's funeral in 1913.

Once completed and open to the public, the church will have exhibits and rangers will be on site to share more details about the structure's history. The parsonage will serve as a visitor center with exhibits and additional information.

There is still work that needs to be finished at the site, including exterior and interior painting, utility installation and the creation of temporary exhibits. One of the exhibits will highlight the establishment of the Tubman park, according to Wilson. Another exhibit, which she said would be finished in February, would cover the church's history, Tubman's life and information about the Black congregation.

"We're trying to be as inclusive as possible in our storytelling," Wilson said.

The church's steeple has been restored, but the original bell has been removed. The plan is for a replica bell to be installed in the tower and for the original to be displayed in the church.

Crews are also preserving the historic stenciling found in the church and recreated it in other parts of the building.

The upcoming work, according to Wilson, includes the installation of an accessible bathroom and lift at the parsonage. The restoration of the parsonage's porch, the installation of exterior lighting for the parsonage and historic window restoration are also part of the project.

Once the church and parsonage open, Wilson estimates that 3,000 people will visit the Parker Street site in the first year. That's based on the interactions park rangers had with visitors in 2022. Operating hours will vary by season, she said, but the buildings will be open Friday through Sunday.

There is also future planning related to the park's management. The park also includes the Tubman property on South Street, where visitors can see the abolitionist's brick residence and the Home for the Aged. That site is owned by Harriet Tubman Home, Inc.

Wilson explained that a foundation document outlining the park's features will be completed by the end of the summer. The National Park Service will launch a multi-year process to develop a general management plan for the park, which will include public listening sessions.

The agency will also conduct a transportation study to determine the best way to get visitors to the park. While access to the South Street site is along a state route and there is a parking lot on the property, the church and parsonage are on a narrow street with limited parking available. Wilson said they had a workshop with local entities about transportation and they plan on reaching out to federal and state agencies.