The story of the Emerson Park merry-go-round Cayuga County is auctioning

Cayuga County is currently auctioning a merry-go-round from Emerson Park, but not the one many are thinking.

The county's Parks and Trails Department is auctioning a 36-foot merry-go-round built in the 1950s by the Allan Herschell Co., of North Tonawanda, on the website of Auctions International. Bidding began Dec. 28 at $10 and, 70 bids later, stands at $15,300 as of Jan. 12. Bidding will end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The auction has been shared on social media, where commenters have mistaken the merry-go-round for the one that stood where the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse is today. But that one, built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Co., was sold in 1944 to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania three years after the Emerson Foundation deeded the park to Cayuga County for $1.

The merry-go-round being auctioned instead comes from the Deauville Island part of the park, where it was installed by the county sometime in the 1970s, Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto told The Citizen. It was restored in 1985 and retired in the mid-'90s. Since then, Dello Stritto said, it's been in storage.

The county decided to auction the merry-go-round after its Parks & Trails Commission researched the cost of restoring it last May, Dello Stritto said. The merry-go-round consists of 30 laminated wooden horses, many of which are delaminating, as well as a complete set of poles, walls, decorative panels, mechanical parts and more.

The cost of restoration proved too prohibitive, Dello Stritto said, leading to the auction. The county is also auctioning an amusement park train and fiberglass cars from the 1950s that need to be restored.

Proceeds from the auctions will go toward the county's general fund, Dello Stritto said.

The merry-go-round is portable, meant for traveling with a fair or carnival. Its horses are about 30 inches in height. But people may be mistaking it for the bigger one because the auction listing says "1950s," said Ann Daly Padlick, whose family owned and operated what was known as Lakeside and Deauville Island parks from 1947 to 1967.

"It was manufactured in the 1950s," she told The Citizen. "It wasn't in the park in the 1950s."

Padlick's family owned two merry-go-rounds at the park, both built by the Herschell-Spillman Co. One replaced the Philadelphia Toboggan Co.'s merry-go-round in what's now the playhouse, and was sold to the Nassau County Historical Society in 1972. The other, smaller merry-go-round was located on Deauville Island until it was sold to Midway Park on Chautauqua Lake in 1968.

"The one they're auctioning was put on the island by the county long after the Padlicks left the park," she said.

