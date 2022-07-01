Traveling Harriet Tubman statue comes to Auburn

A traveling statue honoring iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman has been installed for two months at the property where she lived for much of her adult life.

The “Harriet Tubman —The Journey to Freedom“ traveling exhibition will be displayed in Auburn from Friday, July 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. It was installed at the Harriet Tubman Home, 180 South St., where she lived as a free woman for more than 50 years. The property is part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

The exhibition was made possible through Auburn allocating some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the City of Auburn Historic and Cultural Sites Commission’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial project, along with a grant from the Cayuga Community Fund Leadership Council funds at the Central New York Community Foundation.

Wesley Wofford, an award-winning sculptor, made the piece "to represent the challenges Tubman faced on her journey, symbolism of equality, and freedom that had yet to come," the news release added. He said the statue is made to make it look like Tubman is leaning into the mind and bracing herself against the elements, with the wind illustrating the danger of her journey and acting as a metaphor for the opposition she came up against.

The exhibit was installed in Auburn Friday afternoon, but an official celebration of the statue will be held Saturday, July 23, during Harriet Tubman descendant weekend, with more details forthcoming.

“I am honored that ‘The Journey to Freedom’ is being exhibited in Auburn at Harriet Tubman’s homesite,” Wofford said in the news release. “In my mind this hallowed ground may be the most significant location of her life being the place the newly liberated free woman chose to be her home. And it will be exciting and humbling to see and meet so many of her descendants as they are the direct conduit to such a legendary woman. Harriet Tubman’s legacy and voice resonates through the centuries and continues to inspire us all to take action to forge a more equitable future. This traveling statue has ignited a national dialogue thanks to the activists and partners that have built such important programming around her and I am honored to in some small way assist in amplifying her message.”

