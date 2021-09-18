'We don't forget any veterans': Ceremony in Weedsport honors Civil War service

WEEDSPORT — The headstone at Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell's grave has been partially faded for decades. His great-great-grandson William Corgnell wanted to find a way for people to be able to read his ancestor's name.
William was among those present at a gravestone dedication for Norman, with the Union veteran's name visible, at Weedsport Rural Cemetery Saturday. William, who said he is from Weedsport but currently lives in Tennessee, had been speaking online with Danny Wheeler, past national commander-in-chief of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a group of descendants of Union Civil War personnel, which lead to the gravestone ceremony.
The gravestone includes an extra "n" on Norman's last name, which Wheeler said he will take care of. William noted that his last name and Norman's are spelled differently because Norman, like many people in the 1800s, was illiterate, and record keepers spelled the name as he pronounced it. William said he found various spellings of Norman's last name in military archives.
Wheeler had a simple reason for wanting to do the event.
"We don't forget any veterans, no matter what war it was," he said.
Others at the event included Caren Cleaveland, past national president of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, who was in period-accurate regalia. Also in period-accurate clothing were members of the 148th New York Volunteer Infantry, who are Civil War reenactors.
William and Edward Hoyt, William's cousin and also a great-great-grandson of Norman, placed a wreath by the gravestone. William thanked the sons of Union veterans group and others, and explained Noman's history to those in attendance.
At age 41, Norman enrolled in the military in Fulton in August 1861. Norman's experience included being wounded at the Battle of Sailor's Creek near Petersburg, Virginia in April 1965.
"Rumor has it through the family that a cannonball glanced off his head," William said.
Norman's regiment disbanded at the end of the war, William said, and Norman settled in the Weedsport area and married Hannah Deacons, who he had met in Canada before the war, in Sennett. William noted he and his wife, Kay, got married 100 years to the day, Feb. 13, that Norman and Hannah got married, since were married that day in 1871 while William and Kay got married that exact day in 1971. William said he didn't know that when he got married.
"He was one of the proud, patriotic, strong and duty-bound soldiers in his regiment," Cleaveland said. "He served us well in the fight for liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
William said he believes it is important to remember and preserve the past, referencing statues of Confederate Civil War leaders being torn down across the country.
"People should be learning from the past so they don't repeat the same problems," William said.
