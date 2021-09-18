'We don't forget any veterans': Ceremony in Weedsport honors Civil War service

WEEDSPORT — The headstone at Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell's grave has been partially faded for decades. His great-great-grandson William Corgnell wanted to find a way for people to be able to read his ancestor's name.

William was among those present at a gravestone dedication for Norman, with the Union veteran's name visible, at Weedsport Rural Cemetery Saturday. William, who said he is from Weedsport but currently lives in Tennessee, had been speaking online with Danny Wheeler, past national commander-in-chief of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a group of descendants of Union Civil War personnel, which lead to the gravestone ceremony.

The gravestone includes an extra "n" on Norman's last name, which Wheeler said he will take care of. William noted that his last name and Norman's are spelled differently because Norman, like many people in the 1800s, was illiterate, and record keepers spelled the name as he pronounced it. William said he found various spellings of Norman's last name in military archives.

Wheeler had a simple reason for wanting to do the event.

"We don't forget any veterans, no matter what war it was," he said.