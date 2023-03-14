Pauline Copes Johnson is not only the person with a connection to Harriet Tubman who has lived at the Parker Street property next to the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Auburn.

The city of Auburn plans to install a historical marker outside of 45 Parker St. in recognition of Frances Brown. Brown was hired by Tubman to serve as matron of the Home for the Aged and Indigent Negroes on South Street — a structure that is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

According to a resolution approved by the Auburn City Council on Thursday, Brown was matron of the Home for the Aged for 21 years, from 1908 to 1929.

Brown's residence was at 31 Parker St., which is now 45 Parker St. With some help from the community, it was Copes Johnson who pieced together the research that the city submitted to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation as part its grant application. The Pomeroy Foundation provides funding for historical markers.

The foundation approved the city's request and awarded $1,550 to install the historical marker outside of the home at 45 Parker St. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told attendees at Thursday's council meeting that the city should receive the check within a week and place the order for the marker.

Mason explained that it will take 12 weeks for the company that makes the markers to fulfill the order. Based on that timeline, the plan is to install the marker by the end of June or early July.

"This will be a great addition to the landscape down on Parker Street, especially with the oncoming new national park site," Mason said.

The Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church is part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. The National Park Service is finishing work on a nearly $5 million project to restore the church and parsonage. The two buildings will open to visitors this summer.

Tubman attended services at the church and it's where her funeral was held in 1913.

When interviewed by The Citizen in 2019, Copes Johnson said Tubman often visited her family's home at what is now 45 Parker St. Tubman would attend church services and then head next door to spend time with Copes Johnson's parents.