As Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron begins its eighth season on Monday, there may be an uptick in visitation due to what's happening two miles away along the New York State Thruway.

Port Byron Service Area has been closed since late March for reconstruction. The projected reopening date is in the fourth quarter this year — after the summer travel season concludes.

Dan Wiles, who serves as manager of the Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, told The Citizen that the Thruway Authority has notified them that they should expect "an uptick in traffic to the park" while the service area is closed.

"They didn't want to define 'uptick' as much as I had hoped," Wiles said. "I don't think they really know but certainly our visitation is trending up, so we'll always anticipate more people. But whether we'll get an extra bump from this, I would guess we will."

The park, which opened in 2016 and is operated by the Canal Society of New York State, is not viewed as a temporary replacement for the Port Byron Service Area. Food is not available at the park, although Wiles said the site is dog friendly and there are areas for picnicking. However, it does have one amenity that may interest the traveling public: restrooms.

With the closure of the Port Byron Service Area, restrooms and restaurants are closed. The gas station will remain open during the project. Signs are posted directing eastbound Thruway travelers to the next rest stop, the DeWitt Service Area, which is 30 miles away.

There are signs along the Thruway to promote the park, but the Thruway Authority does not plan to install additional signage informing travelers that the park has restrooms. The main reason for that is the park's operating schedule — it is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from May 1 through October 31.

Old Erie Canal Heritage Park is unique because is it accessible from two directions: the Thruway and Route 31 in Port Byron. In 2022, it drew 13,000 visitors and has returned to its pre-COVID visitation numbers, according to Wiles.

The park is located the former site of the Erie Canal's Lock 52. A visitor center houses various canal-related exhibits and visitors can tour a blacksmith shop, mule barn and the Erie House Saloon. Every July, the park is a stop for participants in the Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour along the Erie Canalway Trail.

Wiles encouraged anyone, whether they are traveling on the Thruway or Route 31, to visit the park and learn more about the Erie Canal.

"The history of New York state is so closely related to the history of the canal or the canal route," he said, adding that "it is unique to the interstate system that an exit off the interstate takes you to a location and not another road or another town."

Regarding the temporary closure of the Port Byron Service Area, Wiles expects that the park may become a stop for commuters between Rochester and Syracuse "if they find out there are bathrooms here." He does not know if it will become a destination for long distance travelers passing through the region and need to stop at the park for reasons unrelated to its history.

"We'll be ready for them," he said. "We'll have plenty of toilet paper and paper towels."