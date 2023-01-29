Women's suffrage series kicks off in Cayuga County with Emily Howland's story

SHERWOOD — Educators and local historians were among those in attendance Sunday for a program focused on the life of a 19th century Cayuga County woman who played a central role in the struggle for women’s rights, the abolitionist movement, and the education and welfare of formerly enslaved girls after the Civil War.

The discussion on the life of Emily Howland, born 1827 in Sherwood of a landed Quaker family, was held at the historic Opendore, a recently restored home in the hamlet that's part of a historic district dedicated to the role Sherwood played in the suffrage fight, and as an important stop on the Underground Railroad.

Sunday's gathering was the first of six scheduled through May, each concerned with a different aspect of human rights history incubated in the southern Cayuga County hamlet, as well as its peoples’ connections to like-minded activists and advocates in other communities like Auburn.

Linda Van Buskirk, a volunteer with the Howland Stone Store Museum, which is facilitating the events, spoke at one point of her love for the synergy of those connections, such as the one between Howland and William Seward, the Auburn anti-slavery advocate and eventual U.S. Secretary of State. Such networking, Van Buskirk said, had to be crucial in cross-pollination of ideas and ideals, as well as methods to make activism more effective.

“I love that,” Van Buskirk said. “OK, she’s living right here, she’s going into Auburn. How far is the Seward house from here? I’s like 12, 13 miles. She could have in-depth conversation, have dinners and have opportunities to find out how these political channels are working.”

The event was not so much a lecture as it was a round-table discussion, a sharing of knowledge and posing of questions. Attendees agreed that Howland – nationally – is one of the unsung heroes of human rights movements.

“There is a deficiency of knowledge about her,” said Janet Reohr, a retired educator. “She should have had a higher national profile because of what she was able to do. She modeled behavior for many other advocates.”

Carolyn Littlejohn, also a retired educator, agreed, and stressed what she saw as important elements of Howland’s background.

“She supported over 100 different schools around the country,” Littlejohn said, noting institutions of learning for Black girls – before and after emancipation – as well as for Native Americans in western states.

Those who attended agreed that their time was well spent at the hour-long program.

“People were really thinking and talking about what went on years and years ago,” said Scipio resident Kathie Garnsey. “How did they communicate so effectively? This was a century ago.”

Howland, noted museum historian and curator Larry Bell, was among activists who helped muster 60,000 petition signatures throughout New York state for presentation to the nation’s 1894 Constitutional Convention. Their goal was to have the word “men” struck from the U.S. Constitution.

They didn't succeed, Bell said, but the effort in and of itself was an amazing feat.

Sunday’s discussion was based on the book “The Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District” by Judith Wellman.

The next event will be held Feb. 19, again at Opendore in Sherwood. The discussion will be based on ”Seneca Falls and the Origin of the Women’s Rights Movement” by Sally McMillen and also “Votes For Women: The Struggle For Suffrage Revisited” by Jean H. Baker. The series of discussions was organized by the state program Humanities New York.

For information, call (315) 303-3145 or email hsmsherwood@gmail.com.