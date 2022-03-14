Hochul: Cayuga Community College gets $108K for child care center

Cayuga Community College is one of more than 40 State University of New York schools receiving a share of $4.5 million in funding to support campus child care centers.

Andrew Poole, a CCC spokesman, confirmed the college's child care center received $108,500. The funding was used to hire and train additional child care staff.

"We appreciate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's support for the Cayuga Community College Child Care Center, and the acknowledgment of how important child care needs are across the state," CCC President Brian Durant said. "Our child care center is an important resource we are proud to offer our community, and the additional support announced (Friday) will help us continue enhancing the services we offer."

CCC received the funding through an initiative to support child care centers at SUNY campuses. To support the expansion of child care at SUNY campuses, $4.5 million in federal and state funds were distributed.

Most of the funds ($3.9 million) were included in federal COVID-19 relief packages. According to Hochul's office, all SUNY child care centers received grants from this pot of money.

An additional $500,000 was provided to 16 SUNY campuses for an early childhood worker paid internship program. The funds will be used to hire students in early childhood programs to work and gain experience in child care settings.

The state is also awarding $80,000 to 11 campus child care centers to ensure Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and replace outdated classroom equipment.

In the 2020-21 academic year, SUNY child care centers had more than 4,000 slots and served 1,200 student parents. Additional slots were available for children of employees, plus community members.

"Child care services are a critical part of our economic recovery, providing parents much-needed support as they pursue an education or join the workforce," Hochul said. "This funding is an important step toward my administration's goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state's students, faculty and working parents."

In Auburn, Cayuga Community College filled a void by buying the former Neighborhood House property on Wall Street in 2019. Neighborhood House was a day care center that operated for more than a century before it closed in 2016.

CCC bought neighboring Wall Street properties to expand its child care center. The sale closed in January.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.