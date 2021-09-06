Hochul marches in Buffalo Labor Day Parade

Mayor Byron W. Brown got a boost before the parade, picking up endorsements from Erie County government’s largest union and a large union of employees who work for the City of Buffalo, Board of Education and Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

Civil Service Employees Association Local 815, which represents about 5,000 county employees, and AFSCME Council 35, which represents about 1,800 workers, announced their endorsements at the start of the parade route at McKinley Parkway and Dorrance Avenue, where politicians began to gather about 90 minutes before the noon start of the annual event.

Brown faces India B. Walton, who beat him in the June Democratic primary and also has the endorsement of the Working Families Party.

The four-term incumbent mayor has a history of working with CSEA units and has listened to members' concerns, said Chris Rackl, legislative and political coordinator for CSEA Region 6.

"He’s just been a great partner to deal with and we believe he cares about our issues," Rackl said.

Brown, who had pledged a write-in campaign, got a boost in a court victory Friday that would put his name on an independent line on the ballot in the general election, which would improve his chances in the race.

