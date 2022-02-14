Hochul names first NY state chief disability officer

Gov. Kathy Hochul created the state Office of the Chief Disability Officer and has named a longtime Assembly aide as its leader.

Kimberly Hill will serve as the state's first chief disability officer. Hill previously worked as the principal analyst for the state Assembly's Committee on People with Disabilities and is the former director of the Assembly Task Force on People with Disabilities. She was also tasked with coordinating 24 Legislative Disabilities Awareness days that aim to educate lawmakers and staff about issues affecting people with disabilities.

According to Hochul's office, the Office of the Chief Disability Officer will "establish New York as a model for inclusivity, integration, and accessibility by ensuring all state policies, programs, and activities truly meet the needs of all people with disabilities."

As the chief disability officer, Hill will also lead the state's implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and serve as chair of the Most Integrated Settings Coordinating Council.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as New York state's first chief disability officer," Hill said. "I am looking forward to leading a well-resourced Office of the Chief Disability Officer to bring the voices and priorities of all people with disabilities to the forefront and working towards a more integrated, inclusive and accessible New York."

A bill approved by the state Legislature created the state Office of the Advocate for People with Developmental Disabilities. On Feb. 4, Hochul signed a chapter amendment renaming the agency as the Office of the Chief Disability Officer. The amendment also puts the office in the Executive Chamber.

There have been similar efforts in the past to raise awareness about issues affecting people with disabilities. The state Office of the Advocate for the Disabled was created in 1983, but many of the office's responsibilities shifted to the Commission on Quality of Care and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities that was established in 2011. The commission was later dissolved when he state launched the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

State Sen. John Mannion, who chairs the Senate Disabilities Committee, lauded Hochul for establishing the new office.

"I'm proud to cosponsor legislation giving people with disabilities a voice at the highest levels of state government," Mannion, D-Geddes, said.

Hochul said in a statement that her administration is "committed to protecting the right of all New Yorkers to live and work in our state free from the fear of discrimination."

"It is critical that we prioritize the protection of our most vulnerable communities, and the new Office of the Chief Disability Officer will ensure we remain accountable to the pursuit of a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable New York," Hochul added.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.