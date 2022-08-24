 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Hochul opens NY State Fair with plans for $35M in improvements

  • Updated
  • 0
Hochul NYS Fair 1

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $35 million in investments to upgrade agricultural buildings and other facilities at the New York State Fairgrounds. 

 Robert Harding

GEDDES — On the opening day of the New York State Fair, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a handful of projects that include the first new concession stand in decades and improvements to agricultural buildings on the fairgrounds. 

A new 15,000-square-foot sheep barn will be constructed after the old barn was torn down due to damage from a storm. The sheep barn will feature a new wool center, which is now in a separate building. The new barn will be built and open ahead of the 2024 fair. 

A greenhouse is also part of the fair's plans. Food and flowers will be grown inside the facility, which can be used year-round. Agricultural demonstrations will be held inside the greenhouse. 

The other projects include a new 2,500-square-foot goat pavilion that is scheduled to open next year and three 9,000-square-foot stables for horse shows that are hosted at the fairgrounds. The stables will be ready for use by the 2024 fair. 

People are also reading…

Restaurant Row streetscape improvements are also in the works and a new 1,600-square-foot concession stand that will house Tully's Good Times, a restaurant chain and longtime fair vendor. The state has already awarded contracts for the construction of the stand. 

The 2022-23 state budget included $34.7 million to fund the projects. 

"We're going to keep investing it, Hochul said at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "The investments up until this year have been extraordinary, but I've always wanted to raise the bar." 

The fair is hoping to rebound after a down year in 2021, the first fair held after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation two years ago. Before COVID, the fair set all-time attendance records four years in a row. In 2019, it drew more than 1.3 million visitors. 

Hochul already addressed one challenge that the fair faced in 2021. Her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, expanded the fair to 18 days. But fair officials and vendors found it difficult. Some vendors pulled out because they could not meet the demands of an 18-day schedule. 

After Hochul took office last year, she said the fair would return to 13 days this year. The fair will run through Monday, Sept. 5. 

Hochul spent some time on the fairgrounds after announcing the projects. Her tour through the fair took her to the Van Robinson Pan-African Village, the maple stand inside the Horticulture Building, the New York State Police exhibit, the Dairy Products Building and she concluded her visit with a stop at Basilio's for an Italian sausage sandwich. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Africa’s Ivory Coast just got a big time tech upgrade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News