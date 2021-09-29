Hochul to consider bill that would decriminalize prostitution in NY

ALBANY — When he was a freshman lawmaker at the statehouse nearly 50 years ago, Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, D-Manhattan, recalls some senior colleagues openly discussing how lobbyists arranged trysts with prostitutes for them.

"Legislators were talking about how so-and-so was taking care of them tonight and how appreciative they were," Gottfried told CNHI Monday.

Now, along with Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn, he is championing a bill that is designed to take sex work — often called the world's oldest profession -— out of the shadows by decriminalizing not only prostitution but patronizing a prostitute and setting up the encounters for profit, known as "pimping."

It is one of two competing bills on the subject.

The second, advanced by Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, would decriminalize prostitution itself but increase financial penalties for pimps, traffickers and sex buyers.

The optimism of advocates for dropping criminal penalties for prostitution was lifted last week when Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged she has begun conversations with supporters of the proposals.

"It is absolutely something I've thought about and am considering," she told City & State, an online news outlet.