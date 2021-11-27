Holiday hullabaloo: Downtown Auburn parade kicks off the Christmas season

AUBURN — People on both sides of Genesee Street in Auburn greeted the city's first holiday parade in two years with cheers.

Clusters of families and loved ones often burst out into excitement as the parade moved closer to where they were Saturday. The annual holiday parade in downtown Auburn wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parts of the downtown area were sectioned off for the festivities. Before the event started, adults and children alike could be seen jovially greeting each other. Mike and Emily Cameron with their daughter Lily were among those waiting for the event to begin. Mike and Emily said they are both from Auburn originally but they don't believe they had never been to the parade before, nor had Lily. Lily, 6, would occasionally break into a small dance step with her stuffed monkey, Cindy, in tow.

Mike and Emily said their daughter enjoyed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, so they wanted to take her to Auburn's event. Emily talked about what she believes the appeal of the downtown parade is.

"I think Auburn has a beautiful downtown and the fact that you can experience the parade by coming downtown is great," she said. "It's a great way to kick off the holiday season."

The start of the parade was heralded by a symphony of sirens from blaring emergency vehicles as a blitz of flashing lights began. Vehicles from agencies such as the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department could be seen along with trucks from the Throop Volunteer Fire Department and others. Floats and walking participants from various local businesses and community groups could be seen.

City and county officials waved to people as they walked down Genesee Street. Many of the people and vehicles in the parade were covered in lights. In addition to holiday favorites such as The Grinch, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were in the parade as well.

Chris and Andrea Hansen and their son Kal were among those watching people in the parade go by. Kal, 8, broke into mock fright as he saw the Ghostbusters of Central New York group approach, with a towering inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the "Ghostbusters" franchise. One of the Ghostbusters was also wearing a Batman mask. Kal showed particular excitement upon seeing the Ghostbusters and talked about why he wanted to come out to the event.

"My mom had the idea and I really wanted to come out because I like seeing all the stuff, and Santa especially," he said.

Andrea noted she had been attending the Auburn holiday parade since she was Kal's age. She said she was excited to see her son's excitement.

"I think it's just a great way for the families to be together," Andrea said.

Later, walkers and floats went by Memorial City Hall, where a tree lighting was set to take place after the parade. On the sidewalk after participating in the parade, Mayor Mike Quill said he took the size of the packed crowd as a sign of normalcy.

"It's great seeing the adults and especially the children," Quill said. "That's what makes the holidays."

