Holiday spending plans, belief in Santa on the rise among New York consumers

New York consumers are expressing overwhelming excitement about the holiday season, and while many report that they are worse off financially than they were a year ago, a growing number say that they believe in Santa Claus.

The annual holiday statewide survey by the Siena College Research Institute reveals that 22% of New Yorkers plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, and 73% percent are either very (34%) or somewhat (39%) excited about the holiday season — up from 65% a year ago — the highest level of holiday excitement Siena has registered in 15 years of polling this question.

According to a news release, 78% of those polled say they will be putting up a Christmas Tree. Of those, 64% will be decorating an artificial tree while 34% will have a real tree in their home this holiday season. Asked to name their preferred holiday greeting, a majority, 52%, say "Merry Christmas" while 34% most often say "Happy Holidays."

Seventy-eight percent of New Yorkers feel very (46%) or somewhat (32%) hopeful that 2023 will be a better year than 2022 has been, and the survey shows that 39% — up from 34% a year ago — now say that they believe in Santa Claus, the highest percentage recorded since Siena first asked New Yorkers about their belief in Santa in 2010.

“New Yorkers are more excited about the holiday season than in any of the past 15 years, and they now believe in Santa more than in all the years Siena has asked about St. Nick, but more say that they are worse off financially now compared to last holiday season than those that say they are better off,” SCRI Director Don Levy said in a statement. “Still, nearly one in four plan to spend more on gifts this year than they did last year.”

Asked about their plans for holiday shopping, nearly one-fourth of New Yorkers plan on spending no more than $300 on gifts this holiday season, while 19 percent plan on spending $1,000 or more.

Two-thirds of New Yorkers plan to shop in-person at local independent retailers for their shopping this year and 65% plan to shop at small to medium-sized chain stores. Fifty-six percent will shop at big-box retailers, while 38% will buy gifts at local service businesses such as salons or gyms. Nearly half of New Yorkers, 47% say that they plan to conduct at least half to virtually all of their holiday shopping online and 61% say they have already or will shop earlier than usual this year.

“With nearly half of all New Yorkers and over 70% of those earning $100k or more planning to spend more than $500 on gifts, it looks like stockings will be full this year,” Levy said. “Some are spending more because of how excited they are and how hopeful they are for a better year ahead, but some may simply recognize that inflation has hit Santa along with all New Yorkers. Over half of residents with incomes under $50k plan to spend no more than $400 this holiday season.”