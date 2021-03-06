 Skip to main content
Home condemned after Auburn fire that displaced nine people
FIRE

Home condemned after Auburn fire that displaced nine people

  • Updated
Fire
An Auburn house was condemned following a fire Friday night, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Ed Sherman said the call for a fire at the first-floor bedroom of a home at 22 Derby Ave. came in around 9:42 p.m. The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but the building was condemned due to damage sustained, Sherman said.

Four adults and five children got out safely, and multiple pets were removed unharmed as well. There were no injuries. American Red Cross assisted the people affected.

Sherman said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

