A house fire in the town of Cato Wednesday night saw nearly a dozen fire departments respond and ended with the homeowner displaced, according to Cayuga County E-911 dispatchers.
The call for the fire at 2683 Wise Road came in at 6:32 p.m. Firefighters declared the fire knocked down by 7:33, by which that time, Cato, Ira, Victory, Weedsport, Fair Haven, Red Creek, Plainville, Baldwinsville and Jordan fire departments had all responded, along with CIMVAC Ambulance, county coordinators, state police and county sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported, but the homeowner was displaced and received assistance at the scene from Red Cross.
No other information about damage was available.