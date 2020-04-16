Hometown heroes: Auburn hospital nurses going to NYC to treat COVID-19 patients

Auburn Community Hospital nurses are heading to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Two registered nurses — Beth O'Hara and Franci Vanwie — left Auburn Thursday for the New York City area. They won't know until they go through orientation which hospital they will be assigned to for the next three weeks.
A third nurse, Jennifer Socci, is already at a New York City hospital. She is working at Jacobi Hospital, a 457-bed medical center in the Bronx.
Staff at Auburn hospital held a send-off for O'Hara and Vanwie before they departed. O'Hara has worked at the hospital for 12 years. Vanwie is a five-year veteran at the hospital.
"I am so proud of these nurses and all the health care workers who have volunteered to take on this fight," Auburn Community Hospital President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said. "I am also grateful to everyone at ACH and in our physician practices that have been working every day in Auburn on behalf of our patients and community."
The nurses volunteered for deployments to New York City, which has been the hardest-hit area in the state. According to the state Department of Health, 55% of the positive COVID-19 cases are in New York City's five boroughs. Nearly two-thirds of the hospitalizations are in the city.
With New York City-area hospitals overwhelmed, health care workers from across the country have volunteered to help. One Auburn nurse, Michele Andreassen, left for New York City last week. Connor Kate Clifford, a nurse and Auburn native, was assigned to a hospital in New Jersey.
Clifford's experience is similar to what Socci described in a video she posted on YouTube. Socci has been documenting her experience since arriving in New York five days ago.
In her most recent video, Socci said her shift was "probably the longest night of my life." While she didn't work in a COVID-19 unit — she was assigned to a post-anesthesia care unit — she described the hospital as chaotic.
"It's just a weird feeling in a hospital," she said. "Hospitals are generally so organized and methodical and that's not the way it is at all."
There was one suspected COVID-19 patient in her unit, but Socci said staff only went in there when it was necessary due to the personal protective equipment shortage. She also learned that the hospital has limited supplies available.
At one point during the night, the hospital staff needed a sodium bicarbonate bag. With dwindling supplies, they had to make their own.
"It's just something that I haven't experienced," she said.
On a bus from the hospital to her hotel, Socci said she heard stories from other health care workers who treated COVID-19 patients. Some of the patients died during their shifts.
Since no visitors are allowed at New York hospitals, family members couldn't be there with the patients. And with nurses dealing with numerous cases, Socci said they don't have the time to provide compassionate care.
"It's really just a tough situation to be in," she said.
More nurses from Auburn are volunteering to help at New York City hospitals. Auburn Community Hospital confirmed that it received notification additional nurses will be heading to downstate hospitals "in the near future."
"These nurses have chosen to put themselves on the front lines, which really exemplifies the spirit of community that is one of the key tenets of our mission at Auburn Community Hospital," said Dr. John Riccio, chief medical officer at Auburn Community Hospital.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
