Hometown heroes: Auburn hospital nurses going to NYC to treat COVID-19 patients

Auburn Community Hospital nurses are heading to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

Two registered nurses — Beth O'Hara and Franci Vanwie — left Auburn Thursday for the New York City area. They won't know until they go through orientation which hospital they will be assigned to for the next three weeks.

A third nurse, Jennifer Socci, is already at a New York City hospital. She is working at Jacobi Hospital, a 457-bed medical center in the Bronx.

Staff at Auburn hospital held a send-off for O'Hara and Vanwie before they departed. O'Hara has worked at the hospital for 12 years. Vanwie is a five-year veteran at the hospital.

"I am so proud of these nurses and all the health care workers who have volunteered to take on this fight," Auburn Community Hospital President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said. "I am also grateful to everyone at ACH and in our physician practices that have been working every day in Auburn on behalf of our patients and community."

The nurses volunteered for deployments to New York City, which has been the hardest-hit area in the state. According to the state Department of Health, 55% of the positive COVID-19 cases are in New York City's five boroughs. Nearly two-thirds of the hospitalizations are in the city.