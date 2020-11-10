'Honing your skill': Auburn Fire Department trains at location of future nonprofit

Both companies did the training a few times, such as the company locating the dummy and bringing it down. Smith said the company doing search and rescue first found the dummy, and brought it down with no issues in about three minutes.

"They're going slow and smooth, they're not running around," he said.

If crews were running around frantically, Smith added, they would run out of air faster and therefore increase the likelihood of making mistakes. But training improves firefighters' muscle memory of what they need to do, he said, helping them become more confident working with each other even if they have different levels of experience.

The training officer said companies have used the building for training for a couple weeks. The Chapel Street location has offered several training opportunities, Smith said, with its multiple floors, including a basement. AFD Capt. Mark Pineau is also on the board of Nick's Ride 4 Friends, and suggested the location for training, Smith said.

Joel Campagnola, who cofounded Nick's Ride 4 Friends, said he was happy the firefighters were there.

"We're all about saving lives, and if this saves one fireman's life and helps them to save another civilian's life, we're all for it," he said. "They can do it 10 times, 100 times."