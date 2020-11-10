'Honing your skill': Auburn Fire Department trains at location of future nonprofit

AUBURN — Rick Smith Jr., training officer for the Auburn Fire Department, liked the teamwork he saw during an exercise Tuesday.
Training was held at a vacant building at 13 Chapel St., the future location of nonprofit recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends. The scenario was a first floor fire, with fog from a machine acting as smoke and a dummy representing a person trapped on the second floor.
One fire department company did search and rescue in the multi-story building while another did hose line advancement, although the firefighters didn't actually spray any water into the building.
Smith said the company doing search and rescue used the tactic of "vent, enter, isolate and search." The firefighters vented a window on the second floor and entered the building through it, making sure occupants aren't directly at the window. Firefighters are then supposed to isolate the room and shut a door to protect both any potential victims and themselves from exposure to fire, smoke and heat. They also search for occupants, which in this case was a dummy the firefighters took from the window to the ground using a pulley system. Smith said firefighters doing search and rescue often find occupants and pets, and sometimes locate the fire.
Both companies did the training a few times, such as the company locating the dummy and bringing it down. Smith said the company doing search and rescue first found the dummy, and brought it down with no issues in about three minutes.
"They're going slow and smooth, they're not running around," he said.
If crews were running around frantically, Smith added, they would run out of air faster and therefore increase the likelihood of making mistakes. But training improves firefighters' muscle memory of what they need to do, he said, helping them become more confident working with each other even if they have different levels of experience.
The training officer said companies have used the building for training for a couple weeks. The Chapel Street location has offered several training opportunities, Smith said, with its multiple floors, including a basement. AFD Capt. Mark Pineau is also on the board of Nick's Ride 4 Friends, and suggested the location for training, Smith said.
Joel Campagnola, who cofounded Nick's Ride 4 Friends, said he was happy the firefighters were there.
"We're all about saving lives, and if this saves one fireman's life and helps them to save another civilian's life, we're all for it," he said. "They can do it 10 times, 100 times."
Lt. Patrick Whelan said the company dealing with the 1 3/4-inch hose had to get it into the building, and every turn firefighters made with the hose required more work the farther it went in. Smith added that they were contending with the water pressure from the hose, even though they weren't spraying water.
Whelan also talked about the importance of training.
"Honing your skills, so that when we do have the real event, it's just second nature," he said.
