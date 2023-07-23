Laura Wellington said she was not surprised to see so many people attend the Chloe Calhoun Memorial Softball Game Saturday night.

The game between the Auburn Fire Department and the Auburn Fire Department at Falcon honors Chloe, an 18-year-old killed by a drunk driver in Owasco in 2016. Wellington, a friend of Rori Calhoun, Chloe's mother, described the young woman as a happy and positive person. Looking around at the people coming into the facility around an hour before the game, Wellington said she feels the amount of attendees at the event reflects the impact Chloe had on the community.

"I think people loved her, and this is what Auburn does when something happens," Wellington said.

Raffles and a children's fun zone with a couple bouncy castles were at the event. There was a table for the Cayuga Community Health Network and the STOP Act focused on the dangers of drunk driving. Before the game started, James Vasile, Chloe's brother, and a few family members walked up to the field. Vasile thanked the attendees for being at the event. A video featuring several pictures of Chloe then played on the digital scoreboard before Tim Stevens, with the fire department, sang the national anthem.

The game, which began in 2018 and has been held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises money for a scholarship fund in Chloe's name. Two $2,200 scholarships are given to two Auburn High School students, usually one male and one female, who had to have played a varsity sport in their senior year. The exact monetary amounts are a reference to Chloe's softball number, which was 22. Those scholarships were first given out in 2017.

Rori, who runs the scholarship fund with her other children, talked to The Citizen Friday about what it has been like to see community members come out to the game every year.

"It's just amazing. We never expected so much support from anybody, much less everybody," Rori said.

While most of the softball game event is organized by the two departments, Rori continued, the fund handles aspects such as the raffles. She said the fund and the game have been a way to keep her daughter's memory alive "and to help other students along the way."

Before Saturday's game, James Vasile and Chelsea Vasile, one of Chloe's sisters, said they plan on making sure the scholarship fund continues for as long as possible and thanked the people and entities, such as the APD and AFD, that have shown support to the fund.

"It's really nice to see so many people come out and support the scholarship. It's really important to us to keep the scholarship (going) and honor Chloe's legacy and also help future graduates," James said.

James and Chelsea said they felt Chloe would have been happy to see so many different people come together year after year to play softball.

"She would have liked to be in the audience probably as much as she have liked to be on the field," James said.

