AUBURN — As his friends and family will tell you, Ormie King has a motto: Live life, cheat death and laugh often.
"And that's him," said Bob Penafeather on Sunday, in the dining room of the Knights of Columbus in downtown Auburn. "That's who he is."
Scores of people who've gotten to know King, creator of the popular Legends of Auburn column that runs each week in The Citizen, over the years came Sunday to a surprise party celebrating him and his storied legacy in Auburn. Though it won't be repeated annually, they called it the Honorary Ormie King Day.
When Penafeather approached King seven years ago about making the show "Talkin' Sports with Ormie King" on Auburn Regional Media Access, he said he just wanted the former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator to do what he normally does: sit down to interview people and talk sports.
"To see a senior citizen enjoy life the way he does within the sports community, that many people enjoy — the stories, the history of the community, the sports community — is phenomenal," Penafeather said.
He pointed out that many of the people milling around the event knew King from playing football, baseball and basketball in high school. Gino Alberici was one of those people, and he had high praise for his former teammate. "He just exemplifies probably more than anyone I know what a human being should be."
"He has a wide range of friends, which happens because of the type of individual that he is. I'm certainly honored to be here and happy to be here to honor (him)," Alberici said.
Another one of the partygoers, Dick Williams, said he also played baseball with King in Clifford Park when it used to be called the Y-Field and has been a guest on "Talkin' Sports with Ormie King."
"It was a nice program. He's a credit to Auburn," Williams said.
"Oh boy, he loves Auburn," said one of King's daughters, Denise Bennett. She was sitting at a table in the dining room between her two brothers, Ormie Jr. and Jeff.
Bennett recalled how her father organized a reunion for those who played at the Y-Field during childhood. "People came from all over the country to come back to their playground," she said.
"It was quite a turnout. Had a few thousand people show up," Ormie Jr said.
King said he "didn't have a clue" that the event was planned for him, but he appreciated all of the familiar faces who came by. "I just hope, for everybody that's here today, that they have as much in their heart as I do for this community," he said.