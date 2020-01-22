Horyl joins AmeriCU Investments as advisor

Steve Horyl has joined AmeriCU Investments as a financial advisor.

The company said in a news release that Horyl comes to AmeriCU Investments with 10 years of prior financial experience. He was previously an advisor with M&T Securities. He will be based out of AmeriCU Investments’ Liverpool office and will serve the greater Syracuse area as well as Auburn.

“Steve has been helping Upstate New York individuals and businesses with their investment needs for over a decade and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Ron Belle, Chief Experience Officer for AmeriCU, in a news release.

Horyl can be contacted at (800) 352-9699.

