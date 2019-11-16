A house fire in the town of Victory that began Friday night has rekindled Saturday morning.
The blaze was originally called in at 10:10 p.m. at 11796 Stahlnecker Road. Cayuga County 911 requested assistance from fire departments in Cato, Conquest, Victory, Red Creek, Port Byron, Fair Haven, Throop, Oswego, Granby, Plainville, Weedsport, Aurelius and Sennett.
You have free articles remaining.
County 911 dispatchers said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday that firefighters from the fire departments of Victory, Cato and Conquest were back at that same location after the fire rekindled. All available manpower was being asked to assist.
Meanwhile, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Det. Lt. Fred Cornelius said in an overnight news release that the sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances around the fire. He noted the investigation was ongoing and expected to provide updates on Saturday.