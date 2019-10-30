The residential real estate market in Cayuga County continued to experience moderate growth through the end of September, according to the latest quarterly report from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors.
The number of closed sales of existing single-family homes in Cayuga County through the first three quarters of 2019 rose by 2.6% when compared with the same time period of 2018. The median sales price on those finalized transactions, which totaled 440, went up by 1.6% to $130,000. The number of new listings, at 760, was up by 0.5%.
The state association of Realtors reported that the statewide number of closed sales has dropped by 2.5% through the end of September. The median sales price, which reflects the point at which half of all sales fall above or below, increased in New York state by 5.6% to $280,000.
Although year-to-date sales volume is higher, Cayuga County third quarter figures showed a slight drop in the number sale closings, down 3% compared with the same quarter of 2018. The median sales price in the quarter was up by 3.4% to $137,270.