How a COVID-19 outbreak at a Cayuga County daycare affected nearly 20 people

Most of the cases involved in the daycare outbreak are unvaccinated. According to the health department, 13 of the 19 people are unvaccinated. Six of the cases are vaccinated — what health officials have referred to as "breakthrough" cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine, like other vaccines, is not 100% effective at preventing infections. But for most people, it can prevent serious illness and death.

Nearly half of Cayuga County residents (49%) are fully vaccinated. The health department said Wednesday that 75 of the 109 cases in August are unvaccinated individuals. Most of the unvaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 are ages 18-64, while 26 are under age 18.

There have been other recent outbreaks in Cayuga County. The health department said at least 12 cases have been linked to a party. Five other cases are tied to a funeral.

Health officials used the outbreaks to remind residents that they should stay home if they don't feel well or have COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you are experiencing any symptoms, seek health care to determine whether a test is warranted," the department said. "If you are tested for COVID-19, self-isolate and await the results of your test."

