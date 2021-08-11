How a COVID-19 outbreak at a Cayuga County daycare affected nearly 20 people

A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individuals who are hospitalized.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday released a diagram showing how the outbreak occurred — one of five in the county involving daycare centers.
There are 19 positive cases linked to the outbreak, including the daycare provider and two of their family members. Seven children from six households were infected.
In most households, COVID-19 spread to other family members. In one instance, three others contracted the virus. Two of the family members, both of whom are vaccinated, were hospitalized.
Three of the remaining households each had two additional cases.
The diagram highlights how quickly COVID-19 can spread. The outbreak at the daycare contributed to the uptick in cases in Cayuga County.
The health department reported 43 new cases in two days and, through Tuesday, 109 in August. The county has already topped its July case total (72) and the 35 cases it had in August 2020.
Most of the cases involved in the daycare outbreak are unvaccinated. According to the health department, 13 of the 19 people are unvaccinated. Six of the cases are vaccinated — what health officials have referred to as "breakthrough" cases.
The COVID-19 vaccine, like other vaccines, is not 100% effective at preventing infections. But for most people, it can prevent serious illness and death.
Nearly half of Cayuga County residents (49%) are fully vaccinated. The health department said Wednesday that 75 of the 109 cases in August are unvaccinated individuals. Most of the unvaccinated people who tested positive for COVID-19 are ages 18-64, while 26 are under age 18.
There have been other recent outbreaks in Cayuga County. The health department said at least 12 cases have been linked to a party. Five other cases are tied to a funeral.
Health officials used the outbreaks to remind residents that they should stay home if they don't feel well or have COVID-19 symptoms.
"If you are experiencing any symptoms, seek health care to determine whether a test is warranted," the department said. "If you are tested for COVID-19, self-isolate and await the results of your test."
