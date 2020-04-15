How a vacant Cayuga County building became a key site in the COVID-19 battle

Building and Grounds Superintendent Gary Duckett, along with another mechanic from his department, cleaned out the six rooms reserved for clinic patients and got a certificate of occupancy. The updates included checking the lights, heaters and toilets in the areas the medical staff wanted to use — things he said were usual for a project like that.

But they had to complete the updates it in a condensed timeframe to get the clinic running as soon as possible.

Over the course of a week, they replaced broken florescent lighting, checked the heaters and toilets of the vacant rooms. They didn't need to turn on the heat or water because the building maintenance supervisor and another mechanic at the Cayuga County Jail kept the utilities going while the building was out of use. Duckett consulted them on different mechanical issues, like how to make one of the heaters work, so they didn't have to travel between the jail and the eventual clinic.

Aside from the time crunch, Duckett said the biggest challenge was a toilet in one of the rooms that was working fine until it started leaking. "You haven't flushed the toilet in five or six years and you flush it, you don't know what you're going to find," he said.