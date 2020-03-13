How Auburn shopping centers are responding to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has led shopping centers in the Auburn area to limit some supplies and take extra precautions in the interest of sanitation.
As of late Friday morning at the Auburn locations of Wegmans, Tops and Walmart, several items were in high demand. Toilet paper, hand soap and disinfecting wipes were the most sought-after.
For that reason, some purchase limits on those items have been set:
Wegmans
Limit four each per order
- Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon
Limit three each per order
- Hand sanitizer
- Rubbing alcohol
- Alcohol wipes and prep pads
- Hydrogen peroxide
Limit two each per order
- All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count
- All Clorox disinfecting wipes
- All Lysol disinfecting wipes
- Wegmans towelettes, 40 count
- Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs
Limit one each per order
- Wegmans bath tissue, family pack
- Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack
Wegmans is also shortening the hours of its New York state stores to 6 a.m. to midnight in order to enhance its sanitation procedures and restock items.
The Auburn store, which is already open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily, will not see any change in hours.
Additionally, the Auburn Wegmans has closed its self-serve food bars as of Friday afternoon.
Tops
Limit two each per order
- Disinfectant wipes
- Disinfectant sprays
- Hand sanitizer
- Bath tissue, 18 roll pack or larger
- Cleansing flushable wipes
Tops is also limiting each customers to 4 total gallons of water, including spring, distilled, purified or three-packs of gallons of water.
An employee of the Auburn Walmart said Friday afternoon that the store is out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and disinfectant spray. Packs of bottled water and disinfectant wipes are limited to two per customer.
In statements on their websites, all three chains said they are actively working to maximize availability of these items by working with suppliers. Wegmans added that it is also seeing a rise in its online sales, and Walmart said it will not tolerate any violations of its pricing and prohibited items policies by third-party sellers.
All three chains are also strengthening their sanitation procedures in light of the pandemic. The Auburn locations of Wegmans and Walmart have posted hand sanitizer dispensers outside of their entrances. Wegmans is also restricting the use of reusable cups to its self-serve coffee bar, increasing signage with reusable bag cleaning instructions and enhancing its short-term disability leave program to support any employees impacted by coronavirus.
Walmart said that its stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions applied to high-touch, high traffic areas. Employees have been instructed to focus more on cleanliness, and an associate has been assigned to cleaning key areas. Additional cleaning supplies have also been sent to register and shopping cart areas. Walmart said it has plans in place for third-party sanitation for any stores impacted by coronavirus, and the company is evaluating whether to modify store hours at its 24-hour facilities, including Auburn, to allow time for additional cleaning.
Tops, in its statement, said the company is adjusting store cleaning protocols, reiterating proper sanitation procedures and increasing cleaning cycles.
Meanwhile, Fingerlakes Mall has also added resources to sanitize the Aurelius shopping center, it said in a news release. Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mall is also asking employees, tenants and customers to wash their hands, cover their coughs and stay home if sick. The mall is posting visual reminders of CDC guidelines on coronavirus as well.
