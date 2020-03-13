How Auburn shopping centers are responding to coronavirus

All three chains are also strengthening their sanitation procedures in light of the pandemic. The Auburn locations of Wegmans and Walmart have posted hand sanitizer dispensers outside of their entrances. Wegmans is also restricting the use of reusable cups to its self-serve coffee bar, increasing signage with reusable bag cleaning instructions and enhancing its short-term disability leave program to support any employees impacted by coronavirus.

Walmart said that its stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions applied to high-touch, high traffic areas. Employees have been instructed to focus more on cleanliness, and an associate has been assigned to cleaning key areas. Additional cleaning supplies have also been sent to register and shopping cart areas. Walmart said it has plans in place for third-party sanitation for any stores impacted by coronavirus, and the company is evaluating whether to modify store hours at its 24-hour facilities, including Auburn, to allow time for additional cleaning.

Tops, in its statement, said the company is adjusting store cleaning protocols, reiterating proper sanitation procedures and increasing cleaning cycles.