How Cayuga County-area schools fared with COVID cases after mask mandate ended

A few Cayuga County-area school districts have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since the mask mandate ended, but most haven't experienced any concerning increases in infections.

The Citizen's review of state Department of Health data found the nine Cayuga County-area school districts — Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Moravia, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport — reported 164 new cases among students, faculty and staff in the two weeks since the mask mandate was lifted on March 2.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the school mask mandate as COVID cases declined across the state.

Auburn, the largest district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system, has 36 cases in the last 14 days. At its current pace, the school district's March will top the 50 cases it reported in February.

Moravia reported the largest number of new cases (66) in the last 14 days. It's a noticeable spike for the school district, which had 24 cases in February. Union Springs had 29 cases in the two weeks since the mask mandate ended, matching the district's February total.

While the timing of the surges coincides with the lifting of the mask mandate, they also follow the one-week winter recess observed by area districts. Districts weren't required to submit COVID reports to the state during the week off.

Most districts haven't seen a significant increase in cases. Weedsport has 11 cases in the last two weeks after having 18 in February. Cato-Meridian had nine cases compared to 23 last month. Skaneateles, which had 41 cases in February, has seven in the last 14 days.

Three districts — Jordan-Elbridge (three), Southern Cayuga (two) and Port Byron (one) — have small case counts in March. For Southern Cayuga, it's a large decrease from the 30 cases the district had in February.

The data is similar to what's been observed in Cayuga County since the state ended the temporary mask mandate for businesses and indoor public settings.

Prior to the mandate being lifted, Cayuga County had a winter surge with more than 100 new cases reported every day. The seven-day average positivity rate topped 17%.

According to the latest state Department of Health data, there were 12 new cases on Monday and the county's positivity rate is down to 3.1%.

With the drop in cases, the Cayuga County Health Department's focus has been on vaccinating more residents, particularly school-aged children, to avoid repeated surges as new variants emerge. The county's vaccination rate is 59.4%, but it's lower (39.1%) among children under age 18.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

