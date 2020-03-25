How Cayuga County 911 is handling coronavirus

Staff at the Cayuga County 911 Center have been split into two teams, both with nine dispatchers. In order to limit potential spread of the coronavirus among the essential workers, administrator Denise Spingler said one team works from the main center and the other works from the backup center.

“What I was concerned about was somebody being sick, not knowing it prior to showing symptoms, and then infecting three quarters of the staff,” she said.

Relocating half of her staff is one of the coronavirus prevention measures Spingler has put in place for the 911 centers.

She also oversees keeping the physical spaces clean, requires staff members to wear masks when they leave the center on duty and updates their continuity of operations plan.

She’s also hoping to start taking the temperatures of each dispatcher at the start of their shift once the center can get enough thermometers.

“Should we end up with staff sick, we’re going to end up in a very critical situation and we’ll have to manage that as it comes,” she said.