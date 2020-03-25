How Cayuga County 911 is handling coronavirus

Staff at the Cayuga County 911 Center have been split into two teams, both with nine dispatchers. In order to limit potential spread of the coronavirus among the essential workers, administrator Denise Spingler said one team works from the main center and the other works from the backup center.
“What I was concerned about was somebody being sick, not knowing it prior to showing symptoms, and then infecting three quarters of the staff,” she said.
Relocating half of her staff is one of the coronavirus prevention measures Spingler has put in place for the 911 centers.
She also oversees keeping the physical spaces clean, requires staff members to wear masks when they leave the center on duty and updates their continuity of operations plan.
She’s also hoping to start taking the temperatures of each dispatcher at the start of their shift once the center can get enough thermometers.
“Should we end up with staff sick, we’re going to end up in a very critical situation and we’ll have to manage that as it comes,” she said.
To help protect first responders, like law enforcement and emergency medical services, 911 dispatchers use a questionnaire called an Infectious Emergency Tool to screen callers for potential coronavirus infection. People requesting emergency medical services are asked whether they have flu-like symptoms, headaches and difficulty breathing.
“If there is potential, we’re advising responders,” Spingler said.
Screenings are also done for callers requesting law enforcement assistance, but Spingler said the screening is especially thorough for people requesting medical help. Callers are also asked about the health of the other people living in their homes.
Depending on the results of the screening, Spingler said responders may contact the caller before they provide assistance in order to limit potential exposure.
It’s a system she feels works "very effectively." They’ve been screening calls for medical help for a few weeks and started screening every caller, including requests for law enforcement, about a week and a half ago.
But Spingler and her staff have another challenge to contend with: the continuing demand for discovery materials in criminal cases. Both Spingler and the Cayuga County District Attorney have been vocal about the heightened demands placed on their departments by discovery reform.
Despite a March 15 memorandum from the New York State Unified Court System suspending all "non-essential" court proceedings due to the coronavirus, Spingler said the requests still need to be fulfilled. And, as they had to split up their staff and reduce the number of people on the floor, they're behind.
"We're well over our numbers from the past two months at this point," she said. "They're still continuing to come in very consistently. It hasn't slowed down at all."
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
