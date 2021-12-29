How Cayuga County landed NY state COVID testing site

Ask and you shall receive.

Thirteen state COVID-19 testing sites opened on Wednesday and one is in central New York — the Moravia Fire Department in Cayuga County. The goal of the new locations, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, is to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman told The Citizen on Wednesday that the testing site is "something we've been asking for for a long time." McNabb-Coleman, along with Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, requested the location as residents struggle to access COVID tests.

A state representative contacted McNabb-Coleman last week and mentioned the possibility of a state-run clinic in the southern part of Cayuga County. State officials wanted something there because it could give residents in neighboring counties, including Cortland and Tompkins, another option for testing.

After that call, McNabb-Coleman contacted local leaders in the Moravia area. It was determined that the Moravia Fire Department had ample space indoors and a large enough parking lot.

That work allowed the state to act fast and designate the Moravia Fire Department as one of its new COVID testing locations.

"We put all the pieces into place right up until (Wednesday morning), right before it started," McNabb-Coleman said.

BioReference Laboratories is the contractor operating the clinics. The company hires its own nurses to staff the clinics. It plans to administer COVID tests at the Moravia Fire Department for at least the next two months, according to McNabb-Coleman.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but they will be closed on New Year's Day. Appointments are requested. An appointment can be scheduled at appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting.

"We're very fortunate that the state chose our county to come and set up a state site here," McNabb-Coleman said. "It's completely state-run, but it is definitely something that was requested by my office and the local health department."

The opening of the testing site comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Cayuga County. There have been 1,562 new cases in December, including 77 on Tuesday.

McNabb-Coleman said she has been contacted by people who are testing positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus. When she visited the Moravia clinic on Wednesday, she said there was a long line waiting to be tested.

"Detection and isolation interrupt transmission," McNabb-Coleman continued. "It's not solving COVID. It's letting people know who may be symptomatic, who may not be symptomatic but know that maybe they have been put in a situation where they possibly could have contracted COVID, and then it's allowing them to make the right decisions to stay home. As soon as you are positive, you have to be sure that you isolate — no matter the severity of your symptoms."

More testing sites are planned, according to Hochul's office. In a statement, Hochul said the new testing sites "will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.