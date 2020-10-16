How Cayuga County tourism office uses videos to market during pandemic

Regardless, Kuhl said, those challenges haven't stopped the office from making efforts. She said tourism office has been working "diligently with our finance committee" and has been focusing on using their budget wisely. The office has also been using professional development so people who already have other positions in the office can learn skills such as graphic design as well as they can, so work can be done in-house.

"We're prioritizing and strategizing how to use the limited funds we have available to do the best we can," Kuhl said. "We can't relent on sending the message out."

Throughout these challenges, however, the office is trying to increase pride in area businesses.

"We're going to get through this, and we will be able welcome visitors from outside the region, the state and the country, eventually, again, so we're trying to develop pride within their residents themselves," Kuhl said. "We're basically sending out a call of action for tourism ambassadors for our region who can speak proudly about their hometown, their favorite coffee shop, their favorite views, so that we can start documenting and getting those blogs out that will help us develop content for when we're able to do a much broader outreach."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.