How COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County highlight need for social distancing

An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County in May led to a discovery by the Cayuga County Health Department — that several of the cases were linked to violations of social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in March banning mass gatherings and requiring New Yorkers to maintain at least six feet from others when in public. The directive has been credited for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in some areas and helping the state flatten the curve.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, wrote in an email to The Citizen that there were "numerous positive cases diagnosed within a few days of each other" at the beginning of May. Through the department's contact tracing investigations, they learned that many of the cases involved people who were exposed to a person, who did not know they had COVID-19, at a "social gathering with multiple people in attendance."
"This set off a chain of additional positive cases attributable to exposure to this initially diagnosed person," Cuddy wrote. "There were also numerous people placed into quarantine."
But the county's COVID-19 cases aren't limited to those who attended a social function and didn't properly distance themselves from others. As of Monday, there have been 95 confirmed cases in the county. The health department has repeatedly said that many of the positive cases are essential workers, people who live in households with essential workers or other contacts.
There are a smaller number of cases that have been found during pre-admission testing before surgery or testing mandated for health care workers, according to Cuddy.
"These tested people were initially asymptomatic when identified with the virus," she wrote.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are subject to a mandatory isolation order. They must isolate in their homes until they no longer have a fever and other symptoms subside.
Cuddy explained that part of the health department's observation during the isolation period is an assessment of the individual's living situation. One reason for the review is to ensure their home is a place where they can "reasonably isolate themselves from other household members." They are educated about cleaning and disinfecting shared bathrooms and other common areas.
Temporary living arrangements could be made if the department determines that the situation is "not conducive to the health needs of the people in the household."
"Each case is assessed individually as household members have often already had prolonged exposure prior to a diagnosis," Cuddy said.
While there have been confirmed cases in the county, the overall total pales in comparison to the 371,711 cases statewide. Cuddy believes it's due to Cayuga County residents cooperating with the guidelines, including social distancing, and helping slow the spread of the virus in the community.
Cayuga County has also avoided other problems that have plagued some communities in New York. So far, there hasn't been a confirmed COVID-19 case in a local nursing home. Many of the county's residents who are considered to be the most vulnerable of serious illness from COVID-19 haven't been exposed to the virus.
But with the weather improving, there are concerns that social distancing guidelines won't be followed, people will ditch their masks for fresh air and Cayuga County will see more cases during the summer months. Cuddy said the health department and other agencies have received more calls from people worried about whether businesses and individuals are abiding by the safety measures.
Cuddy reminded residents to continue social distancing, wear a face covering or mask, wash your hands and cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough.
"It is human nature for people to want to be with others and revert to former behaviors," she said. "We all need to support and positively encourage each other to continue practicing the simple and effective means of prevention we can perform."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.