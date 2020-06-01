How COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County highlight need for social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County in May led to a discovery by the Cayuga County Health Department — that several of the cases were linked to violations of social distancing guidelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in March banning mass gatherings and requiring New Yorkers to maintain at least six feet from others when in public. The directive has been credited for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in some areas and helping the state flatten the curve.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, wrote in an email to The Citizen that there were "numerous positive cases diagnosed within a few days of each other" at the beginning of May. Through the department's contact tracing investigations, they learned that many of the cases involved people who were exposed to a person, who did not know they had COVID-19, at a "social gathering with multiple people in attendance."

"This set off a chain of additional positive cases attributable to exposure to this initially diagnosed person," Cuddy wrote. "There were also numerous people placed into quarantine."