How former Cayuga County Nursing Home is being used for coronavirus response

A tent is set up, a portion of the building has been cleaned and internet service has been installed.
The former Cayuga County Nursing Home in Sennett, which has been closed since 2015, could be an integral part of the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said Friday that one wing of the nursing home has been cleaned and could be used as a temporary hospital if there aren't enough beds at Auburn Community Hospital.
For now, it's being used as a testing location. McNabb-Coleman revealed that the health department has been conducting its COVID-19 tests at the former nursing home.
More testing could be done at the County House Road location. A tent has been installed outside of the building's main entrance.
"When this first began that was a discreet site and we didn't really understand how this was going to unfold locally," McNabb-Colemen said. "But at this point, we put the tent up and it could be used as a drive-through site if (the health department) decides to do community testing."
Kathleen Cuddy, public health director of the Cayuga County Health Department, did not respond to requests for comment.
Other counties in New York have COVID-19 drive-through testing sites. The first mobile location opened in New Rochelle, Westchester County, two weeks ago. In Onondaga County, the Syracuse Community Health Center is operating a drive-through testing site. Tompkins County is conducting drive-through testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.
Cayuga County doesn't have a community testing site. Tests are conducted by a patient's physician, a local healthcare facility or the health department.
As of Friday, 199 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the coronavirus. Four people have tested positive for the virus. The health department is awaiting the results of 43 tests.
McNabb-Coleman thinks a drive-through location could boost testing in Cayuga County.
"It's hard to hear when other counties have this ability to do this community testing where people can self-select to get tested and we can't do that right now," she said. "I want to be able to offer the best we can for this county."
So far, Cayuga County has avoided the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A vast majority of the state's 44,635 confirmed cases are in downstate New York. New York City has 25,398 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the state Department of Health.
But McNabb-Coleman doesn't want Cayuga County residents to have a "false sense of security" about the coronavirus. As she drives in Auburn and in other parts of the county, she's observed gatherings of multiple people and groups engaged in outdoor activities.
"I just want to continue to impress that staying at home and social distancing is the only way to combat this virus and we all need to do our part to keep everyone safe," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
