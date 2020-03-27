How former Cayuga County Nursing Home is being used for coronavirus response

Cayuga County doesn't have a community testing site. Tests are conducted by a patient's physician, a local healthcare facility or the health department.

As of Friday, 199 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the coronavirus. Four people have tested positive for the virus. The health department is awaiting the results of 43 tests.

McNabb-Coleman thinks a drive-through location could boost testing in Cayuga County.

"It's hard to hear when other counties have this ability to do this community testing where people can self-select to get tested and we can't do that right now," she said. "I want to be able to offer the best we can for this county."

So far, Cayuga County has avoided the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A vast majority of the state's 44,635 confirmed cases are in downstate New York. New York City has 25,398 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the state Department of Health.

But McNabb-Coleman doesn't want Cayuga County residents to have a "false sense of security" about the coronavirus. As she drives in Auburn and in other parts of the county, she's observed gatherings of multiple people and groups engaged in outdoor activities.

"I just want to continue to impress that staying at home and social distancing is the only way to combat this virus and we all need to do our part to keep everyone safe," she said.

