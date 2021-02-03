 Skip to main content
How much snow did we get? Cayuga County-area storm reports
How much snow did we get? Cayuga County-area storm reports

The National Weather Service predicted a "long-duration" snow storm that could drop more than a foot of snow on the Cayuga County-area, a forecast that proved accurate by Wednesday morning.

With snowfall amounts of just a few inches in much of the area during the day on Tuesday, residents may have thought they escaped a big storm. But the "long-duration" part of the forecast was the key, as heavy snow descended on the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The winter weather forced most schools in the area to cancel in-person classes for the second straight day, and it also prompted a travel advisory into mid-afternoon Wednesday from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The good news is that the forecast for Thursday calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 32 degrees and a calm wind.

Here are some National Weather Service 24-hour snowfall observations as of Wednesday morning:

  • Auburn: 15.5 inches
  • Aurelius: 14.0 inches
  • Ledyard: 13.6 inches
  • Niles: 13.6 inches
  • Homer: 22 inches
  • Marcellus: 18.3 inches
  • Spafford: 21.2 inches
  • Elbridge: 10.3 inches
  • Syracuse: 14.5 inches
  • Ovid: 15.0 inches
  • Groton: 15.1 inches
  • Ithaca: 23.0 inches
  • Fulton: 9.0 inches
  • Geneva: 10.0 inches
