 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

How much snow? Storm reports from in and around Cayuga County

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow

A resident digs out on Easterly Avenue in Auburn Friday after a winter storm brought more than 8 inches of snow to the city.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Here are some snowfall totals in the Cayuga County-area reported by the National Weather Service for the winter storm that hit the region Thursday afternoon and early Friday:

Auburn: 8.1 inches as of 6 a.m.

Cayuga: 8.0 inches of 7 a.m.

Aurora: 7.3 inches as of 7:40 a.m.

Homer: 9.9 inches as of 10:10 a.m.

Cazenovia: 14.0 inches as of 7 a.m.

Oneida: 10.5 inches as of 7:22 a.m.

Otisco: 13.0 inches as of 7:21 a.m.

Baldwinsville: 12.0 inches as of 8:05 a.m.

Jamesville: 10.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

Camillus: 10.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Skaneateles: 10.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Marcellus: 10.0 inches as of 10:30 a.m.

Syracuse: 7.9 inches as of 8:15 a.m.

People are also reading…

Ovid: 8.0 inches as of 4:45 a.m.

Lansing: 8.0 inches as of 7 a.m.

Ithaca: 6.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Mexico: 6.7 inches as of 7 a.m.

Macedon: 9.0 inches as of 7:11 a.m.

Palmyra: 6.5 inches as of 8 a.m.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest National Weather Service alerts, along with short- and long-range forecasts and radar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn police seek missing teen

Auburn police seek missing teen

The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate Taylor Disanto, a 16 year old female resident of Auburn, who has been reported as missing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco rescuers close in on boy trapped in well

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News