How much snow? Storm reports from in and around Cayuga County

Here are some snowfall totals in the Cayuga County-area reported by the National Weather Service for the winter storm that hit the region Thursday afternoon and early Friday:

Auburn: 8.1 inches as of 6 a.m.

Cayuga: 8.0 inches of 7 a.m.

Aurora: 7.3 inches as of 7:40 a.m.

Homer: 9.9 inches as of 10:10 a.m.

Cazenovia: 14.0 inches as of 7 a.m.

Oneida: 10.5 inches as of 7:22 a.m.

Otisco: 13.0 inches as of 7:21 a.m.

Baldwinsville: 12.0 inches as of 8:05 a.m.

Jamesville: 10.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

Camillus: 10.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Skaneateles: 10.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Marcellus: 10.0 inches as of 10:30 a.m.

Syracuse: 7.9 inches as of 8:15 a.m.

Ovid: 8.0 inches as of 4:45 a.m.

Lansing: 8.0 inches as of 7 a.m.

Ithaca: 6.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Mexico: 6.7 inches as of 7 a.m.

Macedon: 9.0 inches as of 7:11 a.m.

Palmyra: 6.5 inches as of 8 a.m.

