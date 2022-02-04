How much snow? Storm reports from in and around Cayuga County

Here are some snowfall totals in the Cayuga County-area reported by the National Weather Service for the winter storm that hit the region Thursday afternoon and early Friday:
Auburn: 8.1 inches as of 6 a.m.
Cayuga: 8.0 inches of 7 a.m.
Aurora: 7.3 inches as of 7:40 a.m.
Homer: 9.9 inches as of 10:10 a.m.
Cazenovia: 14.0 inches as of 7 a.m.
Oneida: 10.5 inches as of 7:22 a.m.
Otisco: 13.0 inches as of 7:21 a.m.
Baldwinsville: 12.0 inches as of 8:05 a.m.
Jamesville: 10.5 inches as of 9 a.m.
Camillus: 10.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
Skaneateles: 10.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
Marcellus: 10.0 inches as of 10:30 a.m.
Syracuse: 7.9 inches as of 8:15 a.m.
People are also reading…
Ovid: 8.0 inches as of 4:45 a.m.
Lansing: 8.0 inches as of 7 a.m.
Ithaca: 6.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
Mexico: 6.7 inches as of 7 a.m.
Macedon: 9.0 inches as of 7:11 a.m.
Palmyra: 6.5 inches as of 8 a.m.
Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest National Weather Service alerts, along with short- and long-range forecasts and radar.