Cayuga County's population is getting older.
Data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau put the county's median age at 42.7 years old for a period running from 2014 to 2018 period. That's up from a 41.8-year median age during the 2009-2013 period.
The figures come from the federal agency's American Community Survey, which gathers data each year to produce a range demographic reports. The Census Bureau released its 2014-2018 American Community Survey 5-year Estimates report, which includes county-level data, on Thursday.
Cayuga County's median age was higher than both the New York state (38.7 years) and national (37.9 years) estimates. Both of those figures were also up slightly from the prior five-year survey.
"The American Community Survey is vital to understanding different demographic groups across the nation,” said Victoria Velkoff, associate director for demographic programs with the Census Bureau. “This includes the 65 and older population. By looking at the latest data, resources can be provided to support not only the aging population, but all groups across the country.”
The percentage of Cayuga County's population age 65 and older from 15.8% to 17.8% during the five years, a total that exceeded the national (15.2%) and state (15.6%) totals. But the local proportion of older residents was still much smaller than the oldest counties in the country.
With 55.6% of its residents age 65 or older, Sumter County, Florida, had the highest level of older residents.
Here are a few other noteworthy figures related to Cayuga County's aging demographics:
2.6%
That's the percentage of local residents age 85 or older, the highest age demographic group the census tracks. That total for Cayuga County during the 2014-18 period was up from 2.3% five years earlier.
84.5
That figure represents the number of male Cayuga County residents age 65 and older per 100 female residents of the same age group. Older women outnumber older men throughout the state and nation, as well, but the gap closed over the past five years. For the 2009-13 ACS, there were 78.4 men age 65 or older for every 100 women in Cayuga County.
15,627
This is the number of estimated residents under 18 years old living in Cayuga County, according the latest five-year ACS. That figure is down 7.9 percent from the total reported in the 2009-13 survey.
Cayuga County age breakdown
|Ages
|Percent
|Under 5 years
|5.1%
|5 to 9 years
|5.6%
|10 to 14 years
|5.6%
|15 to 19 years
|6.2%
|20 to 24 years
|6.2%
|25 to 34 years
|12.4%
|35 to 44 years
|11.6%
|45 to 54 years
|14.2%
|55 to 59 years
|8.1%
|60 to 64 years
|7.2%
|65 to 74 years
|10.2%
|75 to 84 years
|5.0%
|85 years and over
|2.6%