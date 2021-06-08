How one Auburn nursing home became turnaround story amid COVID-19 pandemic

To vaccinate employees and residents at the 300-bed facility, Townsend described it as an "all-hands-on-deck effort." Loretto partnered with PharmScripts, a company that provides pharmaceutical services at long-term care facilities, to offer vaccination clinics.

It was through community engagement that Loretto was able to vaccinate so many employees and residents over the past six months. Whether it was communication with physicians or the building's leadership, Townsend said people shared their experiences with the vaccine and encouraged others to get their shots.

"It was through that hearts and minds-type effort that we reached 72% of our staff and 86% of our residents vaccinated," she added.

After the initial round of clinics in late December and January, Townsend said they continue to have periodic clinics for employees and residents. The facility's leadership, she explained, would have conversations with residents and staff. At the additional clinics, more people would get vaccinated.

Something that helped encourage others to get the vaccine is having people who were vaccinated in December. There are residents and staff at the facility who received the vaccine six months ago, Townsend said, and haven't experienced any ill effects.