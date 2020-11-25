How one Cayuga County party led to 10 COVID-19 cases

One party over Halloween weekend in Cayuga County became a COVID-19 superspreader event that affected more than 40 people and three schools.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, two people who attended a gathering later tested positive for COVID-19. Because there were several others in attendance at the party, 10 individuals from five households had to enter mandatory quarantine — a requirement for contacts of positive cases.

There was a third person who attended the party and tested positive for the virus before they were identified as a contact. Two people quarantined due to direct contact with that case.

Out of the 12 people who quarantined, four became positive cases. Each of those cases had contacts of their own, which required 10 more people to quarantine. There were three more positive cases that emerged, including one with 18 contacts who were quarantined.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 10 positive cases and 34 people quarantined in this superspreader event, according to county health officials. The department noted that it is still managing cases linked to gatherings over Halloween weekend.