How one Cayuga County party led to 10 COVID-19 cases

One party over Halloween weekend in Cayuga County became a COVID-19 superspreader event that affected more than 40 people and three schools.
According to the Cayuga County Health Department, two people who attended a gathering later tested positive for COVID-19. Because there were several others in attendance at the party, 10 individuals from five households had to enter mandatory quarantine — a requirement for contacts of positive cases.
There was a third person who attended the party and tested positive for the virus before they were identified as a contact. Two people quarantined due to direct contact with that case.
Out of the 12 people who quarantined, four became positive cases. Each of those cases had contacts of their own, which required 10 more people to quarantine. There were three more positive cases that emerged, including one with 18 contacts who were quarantined.
Support Local Journalism
There were 10 positive cases and 34 people quarantined in this superspreader event, according to county health officials. The department noted that it is still managing cases linked to gatherings over Halloween weekend.
"This particular gathering demonstrates how one social gathering can have a significant impact on our community, including our schools," the department wrote in a news release.
This superspreader event, the department explained, shows "how contagious the COVID-19 virus is and the control that individuals have in minimizing the spread of the virus by not interacting with people outside of their households."
Before Thanksgiving and the holiday season, health experts have urged the public to avoid large gatherings because it could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Cayuga County is already in the midst of a significant increase in cases, with 288 positive cases in November — the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic.
Beginning Saturday, the Cayuga County Health Department released details about two other superspreader events linked to Halloween weekend gatherings. The goal was to show how quickly the virus can spread and how many people it can affect in a short time period.
There were 13 positive cases in a superspreader event that involved one party. Another superspreader event affected more than 100 people who had to quarantine after they were exposed to the virus. There were five positive cases linked to those gatherings.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.